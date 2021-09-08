Harry Melling will play Edgar Allan Poe in a film with Christian Bale

Harry Melling, actor known for being the face of Dudley in the saga of Harry Potter as well as having played Harry Beltik in the highly acclaimed The Queen of Chess will play Edgar Allan Poe in The Pale Blue Eye, new Netflix movie by Scott Cooper.

According to what reported by Deadline, the American director will be able to take this film home after more than 10 years of trying in vain to shoot it. The plot sees as the protagonist Christian Bale as a veteran detective tasked with solving a series of murders that occurred in 1830 at the United States Military Academy in West Point. The detective will be paired with a young cadet who pays attention to details, Poe, who will later become the world famous author the world knows today.

The screenplay, based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard it will always be written by Cooper himself. This film will be the third collaboration between the filmmaker and Bale. The Oscar-winning actor for The Fighter he was in fact the protagonist of The Fire of Vengeance and of Hostiles, two of the 5 films that now complete Cooper’s young filmography.

In addition to these two titles the director also directed Creazy Heart, Black Mass and the very recent Antlers.

This is one of several projects to which Harry Melling has been working lately. In fact, we will see the British actor also alongside Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth by Joel Coen, which will be released later this year. The actor with this The Pale Blue Eye will continue his fruitful career with Netflix.

In fact, in addition to the aforementioned The Queen of Chess, Melling starred in The Old Guard And The Streets of Evil, two of the major recent successes of the great N.

