Harry Potter: 11 years after the last film, these reunions that moved the fans

At the start of 2022, fans of Harry Potter were filled with the reunion of the actors. If JK Rowling was absent and spoke recently on this subject, the stars of the saga gave anecdotes on the set. What to see the actors together for the first time in a while. But despite the distance and their schedules, some find a way to see each other and it’s always a pleasure for everyone!

The Malfoys reunite

This Sunday, September 4, 2022, fans of Harry Potter were delighted to discover a selfie posted on Jason Isaacs’ Instagram account. The interpreter of Lucius Malfoy found his fictional son, Tom Felton, during a performance of the latter’s play. For several months, the one who played Draco Malfoy has been one of the stars of the play 2:22 A Ghost Story in London.

A show validated by dad Malfoy. “So proud and, like the public, very happy to see my boy leading the stage today (…) He is also recording music and is going to release a book (…) I would hate him if I didn’t love himwrote Jason Isaacs in the caption of the photo. For his part, Tom Felton posted another image of their reunion, writing: “My dad heard about this play I’m doing“.