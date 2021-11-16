News

Harry Potter, 20 years ago the first film: the actors yesterday and today – Photos

James Reno
0 14 1 minute read

From the first red carpet to the last, from the first photo together with the farewell. What are they doing today?

(KIKA) – LONDON – Harry Potter turns twenty years of cinema. It was in fact the 1November 6, 2001 when it debuted in cinemas Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stoneand, the first film in a saga that has fascinated not only children and teenagers but also many adults, captured by the timeless magic of the story of the boy wizard who finds in spells and in a world as fairytale as it is realistic the revenge from a depressing reality.

Exhausting the search for the protagonist, later found in Daniel Radcliffe, and his friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, which in the meantime has become a star as well as a style icon as well as a point of reference for the women’s issue.

To celebrate twenty years since its release in the cinema, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone returns from December 9 to 12. How the protagonists have changed of the film? Find out in this gallery!

