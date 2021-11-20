Harry Potter 20 years old, JK Rowling excluded for transphobia

“Evanesco!” He would have shouted Harry Potter with wand in hand. And, poof, Joanne K. Rowling disappears from the scene. The 56-year-old author of the saga with over 500 million copies sold and 7 billion grossed in cinemas all over the world, has been excluded from the reunion that the cast will do to celebrate the twenty years since the opening of the gates of Hogwarts on the big screen.

The meeting with the main actors will be broadcast soon on HBO on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which for the occasion will return to Italian cinemas from 9 to 12 December. All the info in the article below.

The wizards versus JK Rowling

The cast composed of the main former wizards, therefore, will reunite to film a special. The event will miss the Rowling, officially excluded from the project. All due to some comments considered transphobic made in recent months.

It didn’t take much to raise a great deal of fuss, and most of the people who are working on the new project of Harry Potter they immediately distanced themselves from the author’s words. First of all Emma Watson, aka Hermione Granger, but also the protagonist Daniel Radcliffe And Rupert Grint, the reddish Ron Weasley. The trio of wizards have (re) joined forces not to fight Lord Voldemort, but the author of the characters who have given them fame.

Is JK Rowling Really Transphobic?

Here are the facts. It all started on December 19, 2019, when the Rowling had taken the defense of Maya Forstater, researcher of Center for Global Development fired for writing on social media that “men cannot turn into women”.

“Dress what you want, call yourself what you want, sleep with any consenting adult you want – Rowling tweeted – Live your life to the fullest, in peace and safety. But making women lose their jobs for declaring that sex is real? “

Six months later, during which the writer continued to carry out their ideas, the Rowling made another noise commenting on an article published in Devex which proposed to “create a more equitable post-Covid-19 world for people who have menstruation”. “People who have menstruation” had been a term chosen to overcome the concept of woman linked exclusively to the biological sphere, respecting sexual orientation and gender fluidity.

The expression did not like the Rowling who, on June 6, 2020 on Twitter, commented on it like this:

“People with menstruation. I’m sure there is a word to define them. Help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? (referring to the English noun Women what does it mean women, ed) “

The writer’s underlying idea is that a person’s biological sex should be sufficient to define their identity and sexual orientation. A thought considered by many to be anti-trans and transonic. Here the offending tweet:

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA – JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

The controversy explodes, the writer defends herself:

“If sex is not real, there can be no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the reality that women all over the world experience is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex means removing the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. Telling the truth does not mean hating “

It’s still:

“I respect every trans person’s right to live in the way they feel is most authentic and comfortable, but at the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I don’t think it’s hateful to say it “.

Find all his words in the tweet and in some reply tweets.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. – JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Hogwarts LGBT +: the words of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint

There Rowling has been labeled by many as TERF, which stands for Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist, that is, a radical feminist who excludes and does not recognize trans people. Daniel Radcliffe, now 32-year-old actor who embodied “his” Harry Potter, thinks differently: “Transgender women are women.”

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger, 31) agrees: “Trans people deserve to live their lives without others defining them”, as well as Rupert Grint (Ron Wisley, 33): “You have to respect everyone even if you disagree on some issues.”

Basically, the trio of former wizards launched a real “quietus!” against the one who gave rise to the magical world, adding a “depulse!” to permanently remove it from the meeting Hogwarts.

Not bad for the Rowling, who has made up her mind to go beyond the school of magic. As you can read in the article above, the author will be busy following around Christmas The Christmas Pig, his first post novel Harry Potter.

TO Deejay calls Italy was a guest Mariagrazia Mazzitelli, the editorial director of Salani who distributed the new book and the whole magic saga of Rowling, contributing to its editorial rise since the first novel set ad Hogwarts dating back twenty years ago. How many things have changed since that day …

Look at Mariagrazia Mazzitelli in Deejay calls Italy