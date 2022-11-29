Harry Potter: A “Death Eater” defends the controversial author JK Rowling

After Emma Watson or Daniel Radcliffe, it is the turn of Helena Bonham Carter, the actress behind Beatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films, to take a stand on the controversies concerning JK Rowling. However, there is a twist here that we didn’t see coming.

New allies for JK Rowling

It’s been a few months – see year now – that the author JK Rowling is at the center of rather heated debates. It must be said that recently the writer behind the successful Harry Potter saga continues to discriminate against trans women. In particular, she insisted in a tweet published in 2020 that only people who can menstruate can be women; in other words, JK Rowling refuses to consider trans people who feel like women as such.

People who menstruate. I’m sure we had a word for these people before. Someone help me. Women? Do we? Fimmes? JK Rowling

Following these problematic positions, many actors in the Harry Potter saga decided to turn their backs on the writer. This is particularly the case of Emma Watson, the actress who played Hermione Granger in the eight films of the saga. She spoke a few days after JK Rowling’s outings on Twitter to set the record straight, but also during the 75th BAFTA ceremony broadcast in 2022.

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told that they are not who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you, and love you for who you are. Emma Watson

Quickly, the words of the star were supported by other important personalities, starting with Daniel Radcliffe, the actor behind the famous wizard Harry Potter.

Beatrix Lestrange, once again on the side of evil

If we naively thought that the entire cast of the Harry Potter films was going to support Emma Watson’s statements, today we had the right to a very unpleasant little reversal of the situation. Today, Helena Bonham Carterthe star who plays Beatrix Lestrange, one of the iconic villains of the Harry Potter saga, decided to come to the defense of JK Rowling.

“It’s a lot of bullshit” she announces before saying that all the controversies surrounding the writer are “horrible”. Indeed, it is in a recent interview conducted by the daily The Times that the actress indicates that the discussion around the words of JK Rowling is “taken to the extreme”.

You don’t have to all agree on everything, that would be crazy and boring. She doesn’t think so aggressively, she just says based on her own experience. Personally, I think they should let her speak. Helena Bonham Carter

Despite this episode, note that the video game Hogwarts Legacy: The Legacy of Hogwarts offers players the possibility of playing trans characters to fight the discriminatory remarks of JK Rowling. As a reminder, Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy is expected for February 10 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch.