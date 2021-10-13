Harry Potter, a double identical to Emma Watson appears: “They call me Hermione” [FOTO]

Many believe that the lookalikes of each of us are scattered in different parts of the world and this idea, of course, cannot spare even celebrities. In particular, to stay up to date, Emma Watson, the interpreter of Hermione Granger in the film saga of Harry Potter, who apparently just found his own official doppelgänger.

The British star, now thirty years old (she turned thirty on April 15), has played the intelligent and brilliant witch starting from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001. And just in that period Kari Lewis, 31, grew up alongside the franchise’s Hermione Granger, often being identified with the actress because of a truly creepy physical resemblance.

Speaking about it in an interview with Marie Claire, the girl said: “I was approached by a couple of girls at a post office and they called me Hermione. I didn’t recognize the name, so I went home and looked for it. That was around the time the first Harry Potter movie came out. ‘

Young Lewis, who has been identical to Emma Watson since childhood, has also found some creative ways to capitalize on her good fortune to look like one of the most recognizable stars in the world. On his Instagram profile (HERE THE PHOTO) you can admire her wearing Hermione’s Hogwarts school uniform and has been dressing like the character since 2017, when she attended her Comic Con in Indiana. However, she works as a teaching assistant.

You can take a look here to another photo that portrays her, with clothes very much like those Hermione wore in the big screen adaptation of the third book of the saga, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. And of course let us know, as always in the comments, what do you think of this similarity!

Recently the actor Matthew Lewis, interpreter of Neville Longbottom, had returned to talk about the saga, explaining why he finds it “painful” to watch the Harry Potter films and cannot actually relate to them, while at this link you can find the covers of the new Italian edition books, much discussed and received in terms that are anything but positive.

