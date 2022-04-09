Harry Potter: a ninth film will soon see the light of day?

Will there be a ninth Harry Potter movie? This is what we ask ourselves with the play “L’Enfant Maudit”. We tell you more.

In just under a week, the new Fantastic Beasts movie will hit theaters. ” Dumbledore’s Secrets » will open a new plot. But will Harry Potter get a ninth movie one day?

A ninth Harry Potter film?

A short time ago, the actors of Harry Potter met at Hogwarts for a “reunion” episode like Friends. And that caused a lot of emotions in all the fans of the saga. But the latter ended a few years ago.

And since then, the actors have progressed quite a bit in their careers. Far from Harry Potter. But rumors around a ninth film circulate. Why ? Because of the play, “The Cursed Child” written by JK Rowling in 2016.

In this piece, we tell the life of one of Harry Potter’s children. But also, the so-called daughter of Voldemort and Bellatrix Lestrange. So some fans thought the play was “a bit too much”.

Of course, JK Rowling announced that it should not be seen as an official sequel to the book. Because the story of Harry Potter ends with the 7th and last novel. But with this play, everyone wonders if it wouldn’t make a good movie.

And Chris Columbus is the most excited about this story. The director of the first two films explained to the HollywoodReporter ” Make a version of The cursed child with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson at the same age, it’s a cinematic bliss“.

Would Daniel Radcliff return?

He continued: See these now-adult actors reprise those roles? Oh yes. That would be incredibly awesomel to make a movie out of it – or two“. But would the actors return? It is no less certain. Daniel Radcliff didn’t say itself completely in it.

In the interviews that the actor gave, he explained that he did not want to put on the Harry Potter costume again. He explained that it was ” not something that really interests me right now“.

” I’m getting to a point where I feel like I’ve made it out of ‘Potter’ and I’m really happy where I am today, and going back would be a drastic change in my life“. For his part, Rupert Grint would see himself more reprise the role of Ron.

It must be said that the actor is very attached to this character that he considers a little to be him. Emma Watson also has reservations. It must be said that the actress has moved on even if she keeps a lot of affection for Hermione.

In addition, relations with JK Rowling are not looking good since his transophobic remarks. The actress also made a small criticism during one of her speeches on this subject. In short, for the moment, this project only exists in the imagination.

Warner Bros. hasn’t confirmed anything at all, and the actors aren’t ready to return. Daniel Radcliff does not say a definite no. But he wouldn’t see himself coming back for a good decade. It will therefore be necessary to wait before seeing him again on the screen in the costume of Harry Potter.