Harry Potter actor shows off his $100,000 car

Daniel Radcliffe is one of today’s most renowned actors. After his early success in the Harry Potter saga, this actor became a world figure. Clearly, this fame comes with money, so he decided to buy a $100,000 BMW. Slide and find out what we’re talking about!

September 27, 2022 12:31 p.m.

Without a doubt, Radcliffe’s career is quite peculiar, at only 11 years old he rose to fame playing Harry Pottera role he performed successfully for more than ten years and which led him to be one of the major acting figures worldwide. Although with the passage of time and with a lot of effort, she tries to detach herself from that sticky fictional name.

Currently, the actor was seen in the movie “The lost City”. The Brit played a certain Abigail Fairfax, an eccentric billionaire and international criminal. She in turn shared a cast with the renowned Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. The filming managed to have great reviews and was a success. Such was the same, that The 33-year-old actor continues to accumulate wealth to his credit. A great example is your BMW X5 M.

The BMW X5 is an E-segment Premium SUV with five meters in length, a spacious passenger compartment and a huge 645-litre trunk with its five seats in use. On the other hand, it stands out for its range of state-of-the-art engines, a modern, digitized and high-quality interior design.

An approximately $105,000 car originating from the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. This car, which launched its fourth generation in 2018, often competes with the Audi Q7, the Mercedes-Benz GLE, the Porsche Cayenne, the Volkswagen Touareg or the Volvo XC90. Inside it has a great innovation: the central screen is a continuation of the dashboard.

Radcliffe is one of the richest celebrities in the UK with an estimated net worth of $110 million.. Clearly, we are talking about a minimum purchase for him. Therefore, we should not be surprised if we see Daniel taking a few laps in his BMW X5 or in any car that crosses his mind to acquire.