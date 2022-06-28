Harry Potter actor Tom Felton banned from answering question about JK Rowling’s absence

Tom Feltonwho played Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter“, he was not allowed to answer a question about the absence of JK Rowlingauthor of the books on which the saga is based and also executive producer of the films, at the anniversary celebrations.

The first book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, celebrated its 25th anniversary and Felton was in a promotional interview of the new Mandrakes and Magical Creatures attraction on the Warner Brothers Studio Tour to commemorate the quarter century.

The “Sky News” reporter asked the 34-year-old actor if he didn’t find it strange that the author was out of the festivities and celebrations that have occurred since last year, such as the reunion special premiered by HBO Max. Before Tom Felton could say anything, an off-screen voice said, “next question, please,” causing the actor to turn around in surprise.

It was the public relations person who accompanied the actor in the interview. The outlet, it said in a note posted on its website, asked the public relations firm for an explanation for not allowing its reporter to mention JK Rowling’s name.

“Our reporter was interrupted in the middle of the flow and forced to redirect the line of questions,” the text reads. “When we asked why, the response in the email from the external PR running the event was ‘JK Rowling is not connected to Warner or Tom Felton, the team felt it was not relevant to the piece’… No, out of fact she created Harry Potter and executive produced the films“.

He added in an editorial stance: “For the record, PR should not and should not, for all sorts of reasons, including press freedom, dictate the editorial direction of Sky News”.

JK Rowling was separated from the festivities and referrals from the so-called “Wizard World” for her stance on transgender women. Daniel Radcliffe Y Emma Watsonwho played Harry Potter and Hermione Granger respectively, have openly criticized the author, who suffers from the cancellation policy that has tried to disassociate her from her work.

On June 26, Rowling wrote on her Twitter about the 25th anniversary of the publication of her first book, which would eventually become one of the seven that make up the most successful literary series of all time: “I had no no idea what was coming as I stood dumbfounded in that bookstore, staring at my name on the spine of a published novel. Thanks to all the readers who boarded the Hogwarts Express in 1997 and stayed with Harry to the end. what a trip it was”.

Watch the video of the Sky News interview with Tom Felton here: