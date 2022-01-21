Harry Potter actors: what are they doing today?

It is one of the most successful fantasy sagas of recent years among kids and adults: let’s talk about Harry Potter. What is the future of the actors who played there?

Find out what the protagonists of Harry Potter are doing today, between cinema and real life: the famous wizard has brought them luck.

Harry Potter film series in cinemas

Considered a blockbuster of the fantasy genre, Harry Potter is the film series that at the cinema it has proved to be among the longest-lived of the 2000s and of the history of cinema in general. Let’s analyze better what it is about Harry Potter is the full cast of each single film, to understand which are the actors who owe much of their success to the brilliant wizard, created by the pen of JK Rawling (lately at the center of some controversy) .

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001): this is the progenitor film of the saga, the one that can be defined Harry Potter 1. So what is it of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone cast? Daniel Radcliffe is Harry Potter, Rupert Grint and Ron Weasley, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, Robbie Coltrane and Rubeus Hagrid, Richard Harris as Albus Dumbledore, Maggie Smith as Minerva McGonagall, Alan Rickman as Severus Snape, Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy, Richard Griffiths it was Vernon Dursley and Fiona Shaw Petunia Dursley, John Hurt is Garrick Ollivander.

In the film, the protagonist, Harry Potter, is an orphan who at the age of eleven discovers from the half-giant Rubeus Hagrid that he is, in fact, a wizard. Parents were killed by the evil Lord Voldemort (only mentioned in this chapter). To learn more about magic, therefore, Harry enrolls in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he meets his friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, who are interested in what it is. the philosopher’s Stone, a symbolic element of alchemy, able to heal the corruption of matter.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002): in the cast, in addition to the actors and roles already present in the first film, the famous Kenneth Branagh appear in the role of Gilderoy Lockhart, while Bonnie Wright, in the role of Ginny Weasley, who falls in love with Harry, and the twins appear in the foreground James and Oliver Phelps, who play Fred and George Weasley.

Harry fears he is the heir of Salazar Evergreen, founder of the fearsome Chamber of Secrets, where a monster inside petrifies ghosts and students of Hogwarts. Our protagonist finds a student diary inside it and realizes he can speak Serpentese.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004): the fame of Harry Potter movies is more and more attested and also great stars take part in the usual cast, such as Gary Oldman, in the role of Sirius Black and Emma Thompson, in those of Sibilla Cooman. David Thewlis appears as Remus Lupine.

In this episode of the saga, the teaching staff of Hogwarts is joined by Professor Lupine, teacher of Defense Against the Dark Arts, while the assassin Sirius Black escapes from the prison of Azkaban, ready to threaten the school of magic and our Harry Potter, with which he has a particular bond.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005): the unstoppable success of Harry Potter continues and among the protagonists of this fourth film comes Ralph Fiennes, in the role of the super villain Lord Voldemort, Brendan Gleeson, in the role of one of the protagonists, Alastor Moody and Robert Pattinson as Cedric Diggory.

Harry Potter in the movie he must face the famous Triwizard Tournament, where the Quidditch World Cup, the most practiced sport in the wizarding world, is assigned, riding flying brooms.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007): In a film series with a dark aftertaste like this one, an icon of the genre could not be missing. Here, then, that in the cast comes Helena Bonham Carter, muse of a master of the genre Tim Burton, in the role of Bellatrix Lestrange.

The film intertwines several stories and tracks, but what upsets Harry is the prophecy that reveals to him how much he is attached to Lord Voldemort, so much so that neither of them can go on if the other survives.

Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince (2009): the cast of the third last film in the series, which lays the foundations for the grand finale, is now quite stable. To record, the arrival of Oscar winner Jim Broadbent in the role of Horace Slughorn.

Dumbledore and Harry work in secret looking for ways to destroy Lord Voldemort forever, while Dumbledore’s old friend Horace Slughorn returns to Hogwarts to teach. Harry finds a school text in which he reads the annotation of the owner, the half-blood prince.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – part 1 (2010): with this episode of the saga we are approaching its conclusion and the protagonists are now all defined.

Voldemort is in power, Harry’s friends are unable to attend senior year classes at Hogwarts and are involved in the adventurous search for the Deathly Hallows.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – part 2 (2011): In the latest film in the series, winning is all about giving everything in order to defeat Lord Voldemort. This is after Harry, Hermione and Ron understood the meaning of the Deathly Hallows.

What are Harry Potter actors called in real life?

Compared to Star Wars, Indiana Jones, James Bond And The Lord of the Rings, the Harry Potter saga enjoys great success with audiences and critics, so much so that it is also highly appreciated by adults: but what are the names of Harry Potter actors in real life? Who is Harry Potter actor? Here is the answer to these and other questions, along with the list of all the actors cast by the cine-series films.

L’Harry Potter actor is Daniel Radcliffe: he owes his fame entirely to the saga. Harry Potter todayRadcliffe, or rather Radcliffe, is an established artist who also wore very different clothes from those of the innocent wizard. How old is the Harry Potter protagonist? At the start of the adventures at Hogwarts, his age is eleven, roughly the same as Daniel Radcliffe, who was twelve at the time.

Curiosity

First of all we point out that HBO Max strongly wanted to produce a special on the event, that is the reunion of the major players, however not without errors . Here, then, is that Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts is now available for Italy on Sky Cinema and Now, starting January 1, 2022.

Where does Harry Potter live in the film? There are really several places where Harry Potter is set: before moving to the fictional Hogwarts, theHarry Potter actor lives in Little Whinging, a fictional town south of London, in the Dursleys’ house.

In Harry Potter of the actors are dead, during and after the shoot: no curse, it was just diseases and natural causes. Albus Dumbledore with the actor who played him in the first films, that is Richard Harris, was the first to leave us in 2002, at the age of 72, due to lymphoma. Harris’ place was taken by Michael Gambon. In 2013 Richard Griffiths passed away, who for five episodes of the saga played Uncle Vernon, followed in 2016 by Alan Rickman, who died of pancreatic cancer, that is the obscure Severus Snape. In 2021 Paul Ritter passed away from a brain tumor, Eldred Worple in the cast of Harry Potter.

