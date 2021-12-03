Harry Potter: after the success of the saga what is the trio of most famous actors in the world doing?

The saga of Harry Potter it was, and still is, among the most famous in the world. He made his film debut twenty years ago in 2001 with the adaptation of the first novel in the saga born from the pen of JK Rowling: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. In the cast three young actors who would see their lives change forever. But what is the trio of most famous actors in the world who took part in the Harry Potter saga doing now?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint they saw their careers take an unexpected turn when they became part of the Harry Potter saga. The three have played as Harry, Ron and Hermione for more than 10 years and for 8 films in which they shared the initial years of their careers. The saga ended in 2011 with the release of the last film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. Since then the paths of the three have divided, at least in terms of work, and have taken part in different projects.

Harry Potter: the cast and working life after the success of the film saga

Daniel Radcliffe, already during the years of shooting the films of the saga, he took part in some theatrical performances, such as Equus and in 2020 Final game based on the work of Samuel Beckett. At the cinema, however, he starred in horror films The Woman in Black in 2012, Swiss Army Man in 2016 alongside Paul Dano, e Guns Akimbo of 2019. Rupert Grint, who recently became the father of a little girl, after the Harry Potter saga he took part in several films including Prisoners of the ice of 2012, Charlie Countryman must die of 2013 and the Netflix TV series Sick Note with Lindsay Lohan. Taking advantage of the similarity between them, the English singer Ed Sheeran wanted it in his video clip Lego House in 2011.

Emma Watson he in turn starred in other films such as We are infinite in 2013 with Logan Lerman and Noah by Darren Aronofsky in 2014 alongside Russell Crowe. In 2017 he had the chance to play one of his favorite Disney princesses, Belle in the live action de The beauty and the Beast. His latest role is in 2019 in the adaptation of Little Women directed by Greta Gerwig where she played the role of Meg, the eldest of the March sisters.

The actress has alternated her career with a significant contribution as a social activist. In 2014 she was appointed goodwill ambassador by UN Women, the United Nations organization that deals with gender equality for women in the world, as she gave a speech at the UN promoting her #HeForShe campaign. The trio will be present for the special reunion of Harry Potter on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the release of the first chapter, available in January on HBO Max.