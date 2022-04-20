Entertainment

Harry Potter: All 8 Movies on 4K Blu-ray at Half Price

Notice to Potterheadsit’s time to convert your entourage with this collection including the eight films Harry Potter in 4K Blu-ray, while saving a lot of money.

• Read also: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore topped the North American box office

• Read also: Three local cosplayers were invited to the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in London

For a limited time, instead of paying $179.99, it will be possible to immerse yourself in the magical world ofHarry Potter in 4K for only $99.99.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and a ton of equally magnificent and memorable actors, the films ofHarry Potter have marked the imagination of an entire generation and will do the same for generations to come.

So do your duty to Potterhead and spread the good mood by organizing a marathon Harry Potter with your friends, in 4K!

To order the 4K Blu-ray box set:

The Harry Potter 8 Movie Collection (4KUHD)

Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Dame Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane and more.

*Prices may change without notice.

