Harry Potter: all those spells that should be banned in the saga!

The spells cast in Harry Potter are not all without consequences. Some are even super dangerous. To the point that they should be banned! Fortunately, this is all fiction!

Nonexistent characters!

The Harry Potter saga never ceases to make people dream. For more than 20 years now, the adventures of the students of Hogwarts have fascinated fans all over the world.

After the writings of JK Rowling, it was the films based on the novels that enjoyed immense success. Everyone or almost, it is indeed identified one day or another with Harry Potter, Hermione Granger or Ron Weasley.

Millions of fans have grown up with the performers of his fantastic characters. Moreover, even in adulthood, some like Emma Watson would not be against resuming the role that made her known.

On one condition, however ! Fans of the saga all have a favorite character. The saga is rich in diverse and varied personalities. To the point that not everyone had the chance to appear on screen.

Indeed, to adapt the novels of JK Rowling, the screenwriters had to make many choices. Like removing certain secondary characters who therefore did not have the chance to know a cinematographic incarnation.

Among them are Peeves, a kind of mischievous spirit that haunts the halls of Hogwarts looking for a bad trick to do! A character who would certainly have had his success if he had been integrated into the films.

If certain characters have been inspired by real peoplethis is certainly not the case with Winky, a house elf from the Croupton family.

This atypical character did not have the favors of the scriptwriters either. The Harry Potter saga brought to the screen also ignores Merope Gaunt. Who is none other than Voldemort’s mother. Oh yes !

These spells that should be prohibited in Harry Potter!

However, she died when he was born. But maybe one day a new part of the sage will look at the genesis of the evil wizard.

As we can see, the saga is rich in characters who have not yet been treated. This could certainly give birth to other films in the future. A bit like the endless saga of Star Wars!

Over the years, the films of the saga have been enriched with new plots. And the stories were made more complex and dark. Some spells also cast by the protagonists are not always child’s play!

Indeed, three of them should even be banned! As the Diminuendo, used by Dumbledore’s Army. Its effect allows it to reduce the size of a person.

A dangerous spell, because if performed too quickly, it can compress a person’s organs. In other words, it is certain death!

Another terrible spell is metamorphosis. At first glance, it seems pretty cool to be able to turn into a rat or a weasel. But imagine if you couldn’t go back? The anguish!

We’re not a fan either. of the Incendio. As its name suggests, it is used to light fires. But beware of the fires it can cause!

And what about the fate of the Oubliettes who erases your memory? Who would like to see all these memories erased in a flash. Nobody of course!

Finally, the Portkey looks nice at first glance, but also turns out to be dangerous. Anything can be recycled to be transported to the magical world. But Harry Potter himself paid the price during the Triwizard Tournament. And he didn’t like it very much!