Harry Potter: an AI recreates the characters according to their description in the books

What would the characters of the Harry Potter saga look like if their appearance was based solely on the description given by JK Rowling in his books? An artificial intelligence offers an answer.

Harry Potter : unforgettable faces

Since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stonethe spectators are accustomed to the appearance multiple and talented actors chosen to embody the heroes created by JK Rowling. How not to imagine Harry without thinking of the round face and the big eyes of Daniel Radcliffe in the first part of the saga? Likewise, the faces of Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, Emma Watson or Robbie Coltrane – to name but a few – are now inseparable of those of the protagonists they portray.

But what would the protagonists look like if all were exclusively based on the description of their author? A real mystery… now partly clarified by artificial intelligence.

Harry Potter : an artificial intelligence is acting up

You probably don’t know it, but the site ArtBreeder allows its users to create and edit faces. How ? Simply thanks to artificial intelligence. Thus, the artist Msbananaanna, well known on Reddit, had a little idea. Particularly a fan of the adventures of young wizards, she had fun generating the faces of the characters. And the result is clearly worth the detour.

The young woman offers many portraits of the protagonists, which are not limited to the flagship trio of the saga. Below, a glimpse of his creations. Be careful, you could have some surprises!

We start easy with Harry. A childish face, the famous round and black glasses as well as a pair of green eyes which are reminiscent of those of his mother.

The young wizard’s best friend, Ron, is already a little more surprising: a thin face and a multitude of freckles for the youngest boy of the Weasley clan!

On the side of Hermione, the most intelligent of the young witches, we find the hazel eyes and the characteristic mane of the brilliant student!

Secondary characters

The face above belongs to… Dudley Dursley, poor Harry’s unsympathetic cousin who delights in tormenting him. We had almost forgotten that he was initially blond!

Against all odds, this young man with the physique of Apollo happens to be a teacher! And not the least, since it is Gilderoy Lockhart, who enters the second volume of the saga. In the book, the author tells us that he is approaching his thirties. Kenneth Branagh, his interpreter at the time, was already over forty.

If you’ve only seen the movies, good luck unmasking this young woman! Only mentioned in the books, it is Tom Riddle’s mother, Merope Gaunt.

Despite a certain resemblance to actor Dylan O’Brien, this teenager is none other than Cedric Diggory. A rather different version of the character played by Robert Pattinson!

The angelic face of Fleur Delacour, who has little to envy to that of her interpreter, the French Clémence Poésy.

Here is Luna Lovegood and her big eyes that always make her look surprised!

Lord Voldemort, equal to himself and very close to his representation in the movies!

Finally, the unforgettable Severus Snape: dark, oily hair, a waxen face and a prominent nose. The potions professor in all his glory.