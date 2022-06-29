Harry Potter and the 25 figures he has left since his first book was released in 1997

The books, in addition to being a repository of stories, have cultivated the fame of being the portal to travel to other times, other lives and other worlds and JK Rowling was more than clear when she created Harry Potter with the entire universe that ue composes it.

This week marks 25 years since the first book went on sale, with the difficulties of the time (being a female writer), under a pseudonym and with the support of Bloomsbury publishing house.

To date, this bet has generated more than US$25,000 million between book sales, the box office of his films and the merchandise acclaimed by his fans around the world.

Felipe Ossa, bookseller of the National Library, says that the advertising campaign that the saga had, added to its foray into the big screen, favored its reception among young audiences.

“It became a cult literature among young people and has not stopped selling until now. In addition, he managed to arouse enthusiasm for the fantastic sagas and get four, five or even seven volumes to be read with enthusiasm”, says Ossa.

It is precisely this enthusiasm that has allowed the sale of more than 500 million copies worldwide, with up to four special editions for each of the titles, and ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’ as the best-selling of all with 120 million copies. that whole.

Movies, on the other hand, have also added an important slice to the movement of the brand, with a collection of more than US$7,723 million at the box office since the premiere of the first in 2001. Japan was the country that saw it the most, representing US$153 million in admissions, followed by the UK with $86.4 million.

“This has perhaps been the most important saga for an entire generation, the so-called ‘millennials’, it marked their personal evolution, in tastes and in the way of seeing cinema. The films grew up with their viewers: the first film is a children’s film, while the later ones are almost horror aimed at a young audience or. This is also achieved with adequate production and the directors’ awareness,” says Jerónimo Rivera, a professor at the University of La Sabana, an expert in cinema.

The equation ends with its sales of merchandise and tickets to the theme park in Orlando, Florida, with more than 10 million visitors a year. Today we tell you 25 figures behind this story with nearly 4,000 pages, 25 hours of video and a millionaire emporium that continues to grow stronger.

First book comes out in 1997

On June 26 of this year, from the hand of the Bloomsbury publishing house, the first book, entitled ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, is released.

A ‘fantastic’ estate

Celebrity Networth estimates that the author of this fantasy saga, JK Rowling, has a net worth of close to $1 billion.

Globalized translation

To date the seven books of the story have been translated into more than 88 languages ​​for distribution. The play was originally written in English.

Record sales figures

Counting all editions, Harry Potter has sold more than 500 million copies and ranks among the best sellers worldwide.

The publisher and its bet

For the year of publication, it is estimated that Bloomsbury accepted the work with an advance of 2,500 pounds, about US$3,000 converted into today’s currency.

The rise in pandemic

During the year of the pandemic, the publisher of the work registered an increase in sales of 24% to reach US$277 million.

best selling book

Of the total number of books, the best-selling book is ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ (the story of the first film) with 120 million units.

The reception in Colombia

So far this year, Buscalibre Colombia registers 2,000 units sold of the different editions and stories of Harry Potter.

relic auction

The book in the series that has been paid the most is a copy of ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’ that was auctioned in London for US$129,467.

The average cost

Currently, platforms such as Penguin Books have units ranging from $75,000 to $200,000 depending on the edition.

The reflection in the bag

The good reception of the saga worldwide is also reflected in the Bloomsbury stock price with increases of up to 7% in the last year.

The story comes to the movies

In 2001 Harry Potter hits the big screen with his first installment of ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’. To date, the film totals almost US$1,000 million at the box office.

movies are on the rise

After presenting the story to fans in other formats, in 2002 a second installment of ‘The Secret Chamber’ was made.

Eight blockbusters

In total, the production company launches eight films inspired by the saga. The highest grossing is ‘The deathly hallows part 2’ with US $ 1,342 million.

The least seller

From the list of films, the ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’, released in 2004, is the one with the lowest box office with US$797 million according to Box Office Mojo.

A life being Harry

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe was 11 years old when he played the role in the first production. He is currently 32.

Actors’ assets

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry); Emma Watson (Hermione) and Rupert Grint (Ron) have net worths of $110 million; $85 million and $50 million.

The longest lasting

The longest film in the entire saga is ‘The Chamber of Secrets’ with 161 minutes, while the first lasted 152 minutes.

A decade of filming

As seen on the big screen, the stars and characters grew up with the film, which took more than a decade to shoot in Leavesden.

reunion movie

This year, ‘Return to Hogwarts’ was released on HBO Max, a film in which the main characters meet again that lasts 102 minutes.

The theme park arrives

In 2010 history enters the theme park market with the opening of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida.

tickets increase

With the new attractions, Universal Island of Adventure increased its visitor admissions from 4.6 million in 2009 to 7.6 million in 2011.

visit the park today

To date, tickets to visit the theme park can cost between US$109 and US$124 depending on the season of the trip.

The attractions visited

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has more than 10 attractions related to the films, as well as themed restaurants.

A magic wand

Among the highlights of the park is its themed merchandise. A ‘magic’ wand like the ones in the movies can start at $20.