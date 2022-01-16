Harry Potter and the chamber of secrets, 11 curiosities you didn’t know

The 2002 film, directed by Chris Columbus and the second installment of the saga written by JK Rowling, is one of the most loved by fans, but there are still 11 curiosities from the backstage that you do not know. Tonight, the film airs on Italia1.

Chris Columbus, in 2002, directed the second chapter of the film adaptation of the novel of the same name in the magic series of “Harry Potter“, written by JK Rowling. “Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsIs certainly one of the most beloved chapters of the entire saga, but there are still 10 curiosities about the film you need to know. The film will be broadcast on Thursday 13 January 2022 on Italia1.

1. Daniel Radcliffe’s compensation

Daniel Radcliffe / Harry Potter was initially offered a compensation of $ 181.5,000 for the second film, but his agent, predicting the success of the saga and the second chapter, managed to negotiate with the production company, bringing the figure at 3 million dollars.

2. Production and budget

Pre-production on the film began in July 2000, even before the first film premiered in theaters. The film’s budget was approximately $ 100,000,000 and the second chapter began shooting on November 19, 2001, exactly 3 days after the first screen was released.

3. The Ford Anglias

As many as 14 Ford Anglias were destroyed to shoot the Whomping Willow scene.

4. Emma Watson and her hamster Millie

During the filming of the film, Emma Watson often brought her little hamster, Millie, to the set. However, the pet died shortly after filming ended, and the film crew prepared a small coffin especially for her, with a velvet lining and the hamster’s name engraved on top.

5. Hugh Grant was supposed to be Gilderoy Lockhart

Before casting Kenneth Branagh to play the vain wizard Gilderoy Lockhart, the production and director had thought about Hugh Grant. The actor, however, had to give up because he already had other commitments in the same period.

6. The age of Christian Coulson

Actor Christian Coulson landed the role of Tom Orvoloson Riddle – the young Lord Voldemort – even though he was 23 at the time. In reality, the production was looking for a boy between the ages of 15 and 16, but Coulson impressed everyone from the first audition.

7. Shirley Henderson, the “oldest” of them all

The oldest of the Hogwarts students and characters is, however, the actress Shirley Henderson, who in the film plays the role of Mirtilla Malcontenta, the ghost that haunts the girls’ bathroom on the second floor. At the time, the actress was 37 years old. Would you ever have said that?

8. The death of Richard Harris

The great Richard Harris, who in the film plays the role of Albus Dumbledore, Dean of the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry at Hogwarts and president of the Wizengamot Supreme Court of Wizards, died a few weeks before the film was released in theaters.

9. The one million copies DVD

In the UK, the “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” DVD was the first to hit one million copies in one week.

10. The proceeds

The film achieved an excellent international gross: 878.979.634 million dollars. In the US the film grossed 261,988,482 million, while in Italy about 20,899,026 million dollars. Despite the excellent grossing, the film failed to break the international box office record set by the first film.

11. Ron Weasley and Rupert Grint’s Fear of Spiders

Just like Ron Weasley, Rupert Grint – the actor who plays the character – is also afraid of spiders. As he told in an interview with Attitude Magazine: “I’m arachnophobic, this has really affected my life. I need to check my shoes every time I’m about to put them on, and the same goes for the sheets and pillows I’m going to sleep on.” Precisely in this film, the actor had to shoot a scene in which his character has a fight against giant spiders.