Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and that final embrace that embarrassed Emma Watson

The ending of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets it is certainly a good moment for our little protagonists: the basilisk is defeated, the petrified boys (and cats) have been saved and everything is ready for the final celebrations of a decidedly turbulent year (what a novelty, you say).

Celebrations they see then Harry and Ron finally reunite with Hermione, also a victim (fortunately in a non-irreversible way) of the raids of the basilisk around Hogwarts: happiness is great and a hug between the three friends seems the least, although Emma Watson, at the time of the shooting, did not jump for joy at the idea.

The actress, at the time just twelve years old, in fact admitted to being terribly embarrassed from having to hug Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe in front of the whole crew: to make things easier for her, director Chris Columbus then allowed her to modify the scene so that Hermione embraced only Harry, exchanging an embarrassed feeling with Ron instead handshake (which many fans interpreted, in hindsight, as a sign of the attraction between the two characters that would later manifest itself in the following years).

However, the embrace between Watson and Radcliffe was so fleeting as to force Columbus, during the assembly, to “freeze” the film for a few seconds in order to give the impression that it had lasted longer. A lot of headaches, in short, for an apparently very simple scene! However, it was not the only Emma Watson who created problems: Rupert Grint, for example, he admitted that he built a bad reputation on the Harry Potter set.

