Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, by Chris Columbus, what did the critics say at its premiere?

If something characterizes the series of adaptations of the Harry Potter literary saga, it is that while its protagonists grow, each installment becomes darker. Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 80% introduced audiences around the world to the magical creation that came about thanks to the books written by JK Rowling, with the Warner Bros. studio in charge of the successful films that moved the main part of the media franchise, now known like Mundo Mágico, to the big screen to conquer readers and also those who had not yet had that approach to the young magician.

Do not miss it: The most heartbreaking moments of the Harry Potter saga

With the premiere of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – 82% in 2002, many confirmed that the studio in question knew very well what it was doing after some doubts about whether the next Harry Potter entry would be good enough to keep up with or surpass the first. It is relatively easy to make a good impression with a single film, but repeating it with a second one is a merit that was achieved and helped other adaptations to arrive without problems. Chris Columbus, its director, was in charge of leading Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in a delivery that presents the protagonists in their second year of studies at Hogwarts, where everything is getting darker and more gloomy.

The plot of the film focuses on these students who are in their second year when Salazar Slytherin’s heir opens the chamber of secrets, unleashing a monster that petrifies the inhabitants of Hogwarts. At the beginning of the film, Harry is at his aunt and uncle’s house, locked up because they don’t want him to go to school for witchcraft and wizardry, until his friends show up in a flying car to save him from lockdown and take them to where he should be.

Little by little strange things begin to happen. They find Mrs. Norris, Argus Filch’s cat, petrified next to a bloody message that reads “The Chamber of Secrets has been opened, enemies of the heir… beware.” This led many to believe that Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) was the heir, and while all the chaos occurs they realize that the being that was petrifying those who are in Hogwarts is actually a basilisk.

We recommend you: The darkest moments in the Harry Potter saga

The film explores the drama of previous years at the school, recounting the time Tom Riddle opened the chamber and blamed it on Hagrid, who was later expelled. Riddle is Voldemort before he became what he is during Harry’s lifetime. The tape also shows Harry speaking in the language of the serpents, which leads many to believe that he is the one the message refers to when he speaks of a Slytherin heir.

Released in November 2002, that is to say two decades ago, this sequel to harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone It was another big hit for Warner Bros.’ then-building franchise, grossing a total of $879.8 million worldwide, bringing the studio big profits as its budget was $100 million. The reviews were mostly positive, with the most mentioned being the fact that the new story takes a step forward in terms of darkness and maturity without leaving aside the essence of the first film.

Although there was no lack of comments that said it was more of the same, it was also highlighted the way in which despite being darker, it also managed to be more entertaining than the first adaptation, and a little more refined.

This is what the critics of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets had to say – 82% at its premiere:

Namrata Joshi of Outlook:

This time, the adventures of the most famous young magician in the world are mixed with a strong dose of menace.

Sukhdev Sandhu of Daily Telegraph (UK):

Director Chris Columbus has pushed the envelope further, made a sequel that is more peaceful and more rambunctious. However, he still feels cautious and controlled.

Sam Adams from Philadelphia City Paper:

Columbus’ pace remains deadly slow, its ideas as pedestrian as the worst television.

Lizzie Rusbridger of Guardian:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is darker, funnier and more refined than its predecessor, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Joe Morgenstern of Wall Street Journal:

This new Harry Potter has its flaws, but it’s better, as well as darker, than the first.

Philip Kerr of New Statesman:

Aside from a rather useless cameo from Kenneth Branagh and a slightly beaked-looking Richard Harris, there really wasn’t anything in HP2 that we hadn’t already seen in HP1.

Debbie Lynn Elias of behind the lens:

At 162 minutes, it sounds like a long movie, but time passes quickly…almost too quickly. A technical and visual masterpiece.

Wally Hammond from time out:

The franchise is safe! Columbus’ second alchemical film ups the thrill quotient to satisfy the faithful. There’s more action, and it’s scarier.

Sara Michelle Fetters from MovieFreak.com:

Blood spatters the walls, tweens are turned to stone, a poltergeist tree tries to crush our heroes, spiders rampage through the Dark Forest, and a giant snake menacingly crawls through dank catacombs.

David Nusair of Reel Film Reviews:

…a watchable (and impressively faithful) adaptation that never quite becomes as captivating or absorbing as one might have hoped…

Continue reading: Harry Potter: Historical references that you may not have known inspired the film saga