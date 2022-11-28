“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”: what is the post-credits scene of the film about? | Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets | JK Rowling | Chris Columbus | Daniel Radcliffe | Rupert Grint | Emma Watson | DEPOR-PLAY

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets) is a movie directed by Chris Columbus and is based on the second book of JK Rowling which tells the story of the second year of Harry Potter and his friends.

In 2022, the film celebrates 20 years of its premiere and due to this, since November 24 it has returned to theaters. In other words, you can see the sequel to harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on the big screen.

So it is better that you take advantage of the weekend to go to the cinema closest to your home and you can enjoy this interesting story that has thousands of fans around the world.

Also, do not forget to stay until the credits of the movie end because when they end you will be able to see an extra scene, just as you read. You probably didn’t know that fact, since when they broadcast the tape on television they usually don’t include it.

In this context, below, we will tell you what this clip is about and also in which cinemas you can find it available “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”.

What is the post-credits scene about?

After the end of the credits of the tape, people will be able to discover more about what happens to Gilderoy Lockhart (Kenneth Branagh) after his failed spell for using Ron’s broken wand, since a book is observed that has as its cover a photograph of the character wearing a straitjacket. I mean, the former Defense Against the Dark Arts professor lost his memory and also has other mental problems.

In which cinemas can you see Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets?

The film is available at Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis and Cinerama. According to the web pages of the cinemas, the film can be seen until Wednesday, November 30.

What is Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets about?

Harry is counting down the days to start his second year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but his return to school could have some problems due to a visit from a house-elf and also to the events that are happening at school.

On which streaming platform can you watch Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets?

The movie about Harry Potter’s second year learning magic is currently available on HBO Max. The service has plans of 30 soles (monthly), 80 soles (for three months) and 255 soles (annual).

Cast of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)

Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)

Hermione Granger (Emma Watson)

Alan Rickman (Severus Snape)

Sean BiggerstaffOliver Wood

Julie Walters (Molly Weasley)

John Cleese (Nearly Headless Nick)

Kenneth Branagh (Gilderoy Lockhart)

Richard Griffiths (Vernon Dursley)

Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy)

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

Fiona Shaw (Petunia Dursley)

Shirley Henderson (Crying Myrtle)

Maggie Smith (Minerva McGonagall)

Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid)

Richard Harris (Albus Dumbledore)

Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)

Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley)

Harry Melling (Dudley Dursley)