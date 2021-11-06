Harry Potter and the Curse of the Heir, Chris Columbus thinks of a movie with the original cast

Director Chris Columbus directed Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and now he’s self-nominated to return to the franchise. He told it to Variety during the celebrations of twentieth anniversary of the release of the first film in the film saga of the boy wizard (the second chapter is also his, The Chamber of Secrets).

Chris Columbus with Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone HUGO PHILPOTT

The idea is great: the filmmaker would like to adapt the story of the play The curse of the heir for the big screen with the original cast, that is with the Harry-Hermione-Ron trio played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The jubilation of the fans

The news went around the world in a few hours because his words have already sparked hopes among the “potterheads”, fans of the saga: «I would like to direct The Legacy of the Heir – he said – because it is an incredible show and the children (the actors of the films, ed.) Are now of the right age to play these roles. I consider it a small desire of mine (he says “fantasy”, ed.) ».

How to blame him? In fact, the facts of the play are set exactly 19 years after Voldemort’s final disappearance, so Harry is now an adult, married to Ginny (Ron’s sister), and has three children. Daniel Radcliffe, now 32, would be perfectly credible in the role, much more than it was when, thanks to an ad hoc make-up, he was aged in the final scene of the last film. Suffice it to say that in reality the colleague Rupert Grint is already a father (he called his daughter Wednesday, which means Wednesday, but that’s another story…).

The poster of the film for the 20th anniversary of his arrival at the cinema

A name, a certainty

Chris Columbus, who has already put his trademark on blockbuster movie franchises like Mom I missed the plane And Percy Jackson and the Olympiansor, it is a certainty in the context of stories for children and young adults e to him we owe the visual imprint of the wizarding world of Harry Potter. He directed little gems for kids like Mrs. Doubfire (for which he even won a Golden Globe for Best Comedy) and some he wrote them, like The Goonies. He would be the man to bet on to reinvigorate the franchise on the big screen. The performance of the second prequel of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was below expectations and the third, Dumbledore’s Secrets, to be released on April 15, 2022 but without Johnny Depp, it remains a gamble.

The trio in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Happy birthday, Harry!

Meanwhile, the brand Wizarding World is enriched by the celebrations of the twentieth anniversary of the first film (# 20YearsofMovieMagic): The philosopher’s Stone, published by Salani and available in Audible audiobook with the voice of Francesco Pannofino, returns to the hall from 9 to 12 December, at the same time as a series of special home video editions by Warner Bros. (the most coveted is called Hogwarts Express, is shaped train and contains all eight films in 25 discs), to relive the magic of the first discovery of the school of magic and witchcraft.