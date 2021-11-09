The Wizarding World of Harry Potter never dies. After the recent announcement of the return of the first chapter of the saga to the cinema, there are also some rumors about the highly successful play. What if the latter became a film? And if the stars were the protagonists again in this film Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint? Let’s find out more details on Harry Potter and the Curse of the Heir.

Harry Potter and the Curse of the Heir

Harry Potter and the Curse of the Heir is a play signed by the trio consisting of Jack Thorn, JK Rowling And John Tiffany. The work in question was a great success with the public and the director of Harry Potter, Chris Columbus, would have a desire: to make a film adaptation of the play, with the presence of the original actor trio! Variety, to which Chris Columbus has just stated that he would be thrilled to direct Harry Potter and the curse of the heir and bring it to the big screen.

Chris Columbus is definitely not a newcomer to the franchise Harry Potter, could therefore potentially do a great job in this regard and give all fans new emotions. Indeed, Chris Columbus he directed the first two films of the saga (The Philosopher’s Stone and The Chamber of Secrets) and also covered the role of producer in the third film (The Prisoner of Azkaban)

The director also commented on what his emotions were when he started making the first of the saga. He comments: “I had every expectation that I would probably be fired within the first two weeks. I was very, I don’t mean anxious, but aware that if I screwed everything up, I probably would never work again. And I would have millions of fans at my door raging“.

And you, would you like to see a new Harry Potter film production?