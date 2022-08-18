“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” tonight on TF1: the 7th episode of the saga

To share











On television this evening on TF1 and in streaming: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) by David Yates with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Bill Nighy, Alan Rickman, Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham Carter as cast. Info Bulles de Culture on this seventh episode of the saga Harry Potter by JK Rowling rebroadcast Thursday, August 18.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 to see on television and streaming on TF1

Summary : More terrifying and powerful than ever, Voldemort, along with his loyal servants, the Death Eaters, controls virtually the entire wizarding world. To defeat him, Harry, Ron and Hermione have no choice but to destroy the Horcruxes, guarantors of the Dark Lord’s immortality. However, their mission is not without risks. As Hogwarts finds itself under attack from all sides, Harry and Voldemort will engage in a merciless fight…

With a screenplay by Steven Kloves based on the eponymous novel by the British author JK Rowling, a picture of Eduardo Serra, a montage of Mark Day and Wily Tyight, original music by the French composer Alexandre Desplat — which succeeds John Williams, Patrick Doyle and Nicholas Hooper, composers of the previous sections — and a production by David Yates, filming Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1) took place:

in England in the studios Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios ,

in the town of London ,

in the county of Berkshire (Swinley Forest),

in the county of Buckinghamshire (Burnham Beeches Nature Reserve),

in the county of derbyshire (the Hardwick Hall mansion),

in the county of Kent (the Dartford Crossing tunnel),

in the county of Merseyside (Queensway Tunnel),

in the county of North Yorkshire (the Malham Cove natural site),

in the county of Nottinghamshire (the former coal-fired High Marnham Power Station),

in the county of Suffolk (the medieval building Lavenham Guildhall),

(the town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber), in Scotland (Corrour Station, Loch Etive),

(Corrour Station, Loch Etive), to Wales (Freshwater West Beach).

Newcomer to the casting of this new adventure of JK Rowling

In the cast ofHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1we find in particular:

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter),

(Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)

(Ron Weasley) Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)

(Hermione Granger) Alan Rickman (Severus Snape), Bill Nighy (Rufus Scrimgeour)

(Severus Snape), (Rufus Scrimgeour) Richard Griffiths (Vernon Dursley)

(Vernon Dursley) Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort),

(Lord Voldemort), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange)

(Bellatrix Lestrange) Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid)

(Rubeus Hagrid) James Phelps (Fred Weasley)

(Fred Weasley) Oliver Phelps (George Weasley),

(George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley)

(Ginny Weasley) Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood)

(Luna Lovegood) Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

(Draco Malfoy) Maggie Smith (Minerva McGonagall)

(Minerva McGonagall) Michael Gambon (Albus Dumbledore)

(Albus Dumbledore) Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge)

(Dolores Umbridge) Jessie Cave (Lavender Brown),

(Lavender Brown), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy)

(Lucius Malfoy) Helen McCrory (Narcissa Malfoy)

(Narcissa Malfoy) Arben Bajraktaraj (Antonin Dolohov).

We will note among the new faces that of Bill Nighy as Rufus Scrimgeour, a new Minister of Magic.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 is broadcast on TF1 and streaming on MYTF1 on Thursday August 18, 2022 at 9:10 p.m.

Film recommended from 12 years old