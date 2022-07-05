“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” in rebroadcast mode tonight on TF1 (Tuesday July 5, 2022)

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” in rebroadcast mode tonight on TF1. From 9:10 p.m. (re)discover the sixth part of the Harry Potter film series. Video streaming possible via the direct function of MYTF1.



“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” in replay mode: history reminder

Beginning of the story…. While Harry Potter begins his sixth year at the school of wizards, he discovers a mysterious grimoire on which is written “this book belongs to the half-blood prince”. This is how Harry learns more about Voldemort’s dark past…

Voldemort now seems to reign supreme over the Muggle world and have control over the world of sorcery. Hogwarts is no longer a haven of peace and danger is everywhere. Still, Dumbledore is determined to prepare Harry for his final stand. Together they attempt to update Voldemort’s weak spots to better fight him. To do this, Dumbledore manipulates his former colleague, Professor Horace Slughorn, because he thinks he has vital information about young Voldemort…

Cast

In the main roles: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Michael Gambon or even Alan Rickman.



About

– Big success in theaters, the film generated 934 million dollars worldwide, ie the second biggest success of 2009. In France more than 6 million admissions were recorded.

– It was during the filming of the film that fans discovered in bookstores the seventh and final volume of the saga “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”

– Robert Knox (Marcus Belby in the film, editor’s note) lost his life just a few weeks after the end of filming. Barely 18 years old, he tried to protect his brother who got into a fight. He was stabbed to death.

– The film won the Teen Choice Awards for Best Action/Adventure Film of Summer 2009. As for Tom Felton, he received the MTV Movie Awards for Best Villain