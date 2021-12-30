Harry Potter and the magical crushes on the set, from Daniel Radcliffe to Emma Watson

A few days after what promises to be the most awaited event of the last ten years for the fandom of Harry Potter, that is the reunion of the cast for the 20th anniversary of the film, some small previews of the episode have begun to appear on the Internet, which we remember will be available from January 1 on Sky and NOW. Among these, two spicy revelations came out of the mouths of Daniel Radcliffe And Emma Watson about particular friendships and crushes had during the shoot.

Contrary to what their characters show, the two “villains” par excellence of the saga (if we remove Voldemort) made the interpreters of Harry and Hermione lose their minds. We are talking about Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) e Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), which made Emma and Daniel’s hearts beat, respectively.

Let’s start with the most tender revelation: Emma Watson had fallen in love with Tom Felton (sorry, Ron!) and also told why.

“I went into a room where we were teaching. The assignment that was given to us was to design what God looked like in our opinion. Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I don’t know how to say it, I fell in love with him “Watson explained. “I would come in every day and look for her number on the call sheet, which was number seven. If her name was on the call sheet, it was a really exciting day. She was three years older than me and always said to me ‘You are like my little sister.’ “

The two ended up being great friends, as evidenced by the numerous photos published together on social networks over the years.

The other juicy gossip concerns a more platonic crush, that of Daniel Radcliffe for the then Mrs. Burton, Helena Bonham Carter, 23 years older than him. In the special episode, Harry’s performer shared a message he had sent to his co-star a while ago: “Dear HBC, it was a pleasure to be your co-star and ‘coaster’, because I always ended up holding your coffee. I love you and I wish I had been born ten years earlier, so I could have had a chance ”.

Boils that were certainly not the only ones, he also confirms Matthew Lewis, interpreter of Neville Longbottom: “There were endless crushes, people went out with each other, broke up“. Radcliffe concludes: “We were all teenagers with high hormones. When in the fourth movie, The Goblet of Fire, they brought a whole bunch of new people for the Triwizard Tournament… well… “