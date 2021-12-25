Harry Potter and the MMO canceled by EA: the publisher did not believe in the success of the franchise

Among the various videogame transpositions of the Harry Potter we could have accommodated an MMO. as stated by a former marketing manager of Electronic Arts, publisher of the first titles dedicated to the most famous wizard in the world. The game would have proposed an experience “halfway between online and offline”, with special initiatives that would have involved all fans of the franchise, but the project hadn’t quite convinced EA. Here’s what it could have been.

Harry Potter and the MMO ‘killed’ by Electronic Arts

Streamer The Real Brandolorian recently interviewed Kim Salzer, Director of Product Marketing at Electronic Arts from 2000 to 2003. In those years, Salzer says, his team was working on an MMO title based on a big IP, that of Harry Potter.

“We had done all the research and even made it a beta version of the game; it was a combined offline / online experience where we would actually send some material to the boys, like prizes, ribbons and things like that “. Imagine being able to receive the infamous Hogwarts acceptance letter directly at home – this is what Kim Salzer and colleagues were planning.

Unfortunately the whole project “been killed” by Electronic Arts itself, which had several doubts about the longevity of the franchise. The latter, as we all know, has instead found explosive success and still continues to entertain his fans with new novels and multimedia products. In those years EA “was going through several changes”, says Salzer. “[…] They just didn’t know either they didn’t believe that IP would be successful“.

A game that will see the light instead Hogwarts Legacy, ambitious action RPG produced by Warner Bros. and in development at the studios of Avalanche Software (Disney Infinity). Initially scheduled for 2021, the role-playing game has been postponed to a generic 2022. “Creating the best possible experience for all Harry Potter fans is essential for us, so we’re giving the game the time it needs.”Warner Bros. explained in the official announcement of the postponement.

