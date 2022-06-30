Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: how many actors have been affected by the film?

This Tuesday, June 28, TF1 is broadcasting Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the fourth part of the cult saga. The opportunity to take an interest in the huge jackpot that actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint received to play in the film.

The future of child stars is not always bright. Unfortunately, there are many examples. If Lindsay Lohan has experienced a real descent into hell since The Four of Us (1998) Where Freaky Friday: in the shoes of my mother (2003), Miley Cyrus, she too, has not lived a long calm river since it was revealed to the general public. Although she calmed down, the aftermathHannah Montana was not the easiest to manage for the 29-year-old actress and singer.

But the two young women are not the only ones to have burned their wings in the spotlight. heroes of the saga Harry PotterDaniel Radcliffe did not escape the curse of children exposed too soon to fame. It is no longer a secret: he sank into alcohol at the end of the saga, in 2007. But this experience also had advantages. Like allowing him to amass a hell of a lot even before reaching majority.

Daniel Radcliffe, millionaire at eleven

It was in 2001 that Daniel Radcliffe first donned the costume ofHarry Potterin school of wizards. Then just eleven years old, he had the right to a hell of a stamp since he had touched not less than a million dollars ! Faced with the immense success of the saga, his salary had obviously increased thereafter. Thus, for the fourth part, entitled theOrder of the Phoenix, he had been paid 14 million dollars. A sum that had risen to 20 million for the latest installment in the saga, which enabled the actor to raise a total of almost $96.5 million through the franchise.

His screen partners Emma Watson (Hermione) and Rupert Grint (Ron) have nothing to envy him because although paid less than their comrade, they too received a very nice sum for the fourth part ofHarry Potter. This would have been equivalent for the two actors, who would have perceived around $4 million. Enough to live quietly the rest of their days…