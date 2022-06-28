Entertainment

“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” in rebroadcast mode this evening on TF1 (Tuesday June 28, 2022)

“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” is in rebroadcast mode this evening, Tuesday June 28, 2022, from 9:10 p.m. on TF1 or in video streaming from all your connected devices via the live function of MYTF1. This is the fifth installment of the film adaptation of JK Rowling’s books.


screenshot TF1/Warner Bros.


“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”: the story

As he begins his fifth year of studies at Hogwarts, Harry Potter discovers that the wizarding community does not seem to believe in Voldemort’s return, convinced by a disinformation campaign orchestrated by the Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge. In order to keep him under surveillance, Fudge imposes on Hogwarts a new Defense against the Dark Arts teacher, Dolores Umbridge, responsible for maintaining order at the school and monitoring Dumbledore’s actions. Providing students with courses without much interest, the one who calls herself the Grand Inquisitor of Hogwarts also seems determined to do everything to belittle Harry. Surrounded by his friends Ron and Hermione, the latter sets up a secret group, “Dumbledore’s Army”, to teach them the art of defense against the forces of Evil and prepare for the coming war…

Cast

And still in the main roles: Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) or even Emma Watson (Hermione Granger).

About

– Big success in theaters, the film generated nearly 940 million dollars in revenue worldwide. In France it attracted 6,224,517 spectators when it was theatrically released;


– To better understand what could be going on in Harry Potter’s head, and therefore better prepare for the role, Daniel Radcliffe confided that he did not hesitate to go to a psychologist;

The official trailer

The official trailer for your movie

“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” is tonight from 9:10 p.m. on TF1 and MYTF1.. An evening that promises to be more bewitched than ever…


