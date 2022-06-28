Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: Why Emma Watson Almost Abandoned the Saga

Eternal interpreter of Hermione Granger, Emma Watson almost gave up the role after the release ofHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. In the documentary Harry Potter, back at Hogwartsthe actress had explained why.

Everyone dreams of going back to Hogwarts. In particular the actors of the saga Harry Potter, who brought the story of JK Rowling to life twenty years ago. And to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the most famous of the little wizards, a documentary was unveiled on January 2 on the Salto channel, called Harry Potter, back at Hogwarts. The opportunity to discover behind the scenes of the shooting but also the confidences of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and many more, years later.

Harry Potter fans were able to discover in particular that Tom Felton has always had feelings for the interpreter of Hermione Granger. “I’ve always had a soft spot for her. This is still the case today”, recognized the one who lent his features to Draco Malfoy. Feelings shared by the interpreter of the excellent little witch. But yet, the actress, now 32 years old, almost returned her magic wand in the middle of the saga. The reason ? Emma Watson felt overwhelmed by her fame.

Why Emma Watson finally agreed to stay Hermione Granger

“People forget everything she went through and how gracefully she went through it. Dan [Radcliffe] and Rupert [Grint] were together, I had my friends… Not only was Emma younger, but she was also on her own“, recalled Tom Felton in Harry Potter, back at Hogwarts. Results ? The young actress considered ditching Hermione Granger after the release ofHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenixthe fifth part of the saga.

“I realize that at that time, I was really alone. The question of fame had ended up having a formidable impact“, the actress recalled in the documentary. After much thought, Emma Watson admitted that she could not let Hermione fly away, because she is her “heroin” “The fans really wanted us to succeed, and we were all really supportive of each other”, confided the actress in the documentary. The role of his life, no doubt.