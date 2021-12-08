Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: 10 Things You (Maybe) Don’t Know About the Film

Daniel Radcliffe in a scene from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Twenty years have passed since the cinematic debut of JK Rowling’s creature, and on the occasion of this anniversary Warner Bros. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the progenitor directed by Chris Columbus. An epic and enchanting adventure, which two decades later has not lost its charm as a cinematic introduction to the magical world created by Rowling. An introduction that, for obvious reasons, was the subject of a troubled but also amusing production process, which we want to evoke here with some curiosity on processing.

1. The missing character

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe in a sequence of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is, overall, the most faithful film in the franchise to the basic novel, with very few cuts. One of these was the character of Peeves, the poltergeist who annoys the students and staff of Hogwarts. English comedian Rik Mayall had been chosen for the part, who only discovered at the film premiere that he had been completely omitted from the final cut. In subsequent interviews Mayall stated that he did not particularly like the feature, saying “With all due respect … in fact, without respect, that movie is shit.“And besides the injury, so was the insult: the children of the actor, returning home from the cinema, complimented him for having been truly unrecognizable in the role of his character. They thought it was Hagrid.

2. No Americans, please

Warwick Davis as Professor Flitwick in a scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

At JK Rowling’s insistence, all actors had to be British or, as in the case of Richard Harris, Irish (or, for later films, of the nationality described in the books for characters from other countries). The first film, however, contains some exceptions to the rule: the flight teacher is played by Zoë Wanamaker, American by birth but living in England since childhood (complete with obtaining citizenship in 2000, the same year in which it was shot. the first episode of the saga), while a Hogwarts student who appears briefly without speaking is Eleanor Columbus, the daughter of director Chris Columbus (and main reason why he wanted to make the film). Finally, the Unci-Unci elf is physically played by Verne Troyer, while the voice is of the Englishman Warwick Davis, who also appears as Professor Flitwick. In the last two chapters of the saga, where Unci-Unci returns, the role was completely reassigned to Davis.

3. Important notes

Daniel Radcliffe, Maggie Smith and Chris Columbus on the set of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

After reading the copy of the novel his daughter had, Chris Columbus asked his agent to make him the last director to speak to Warner Bros. for the job. To prepare, he created an annotated version of the script, with all his ideas for the film, and in meeting with Warner executives he spent 45 minutes explaining his vision for the franchise. Recalling what happened in a recent interview, Columbus thinks what influenced the choice of the studio was the fact that he had essentially rewritten the entire script, without being paid, just to show how much he cared about directing the film.

4. Symbolic locations

Maggie Smith with Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe in a scene from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

The interiors of Hogwarts are mainly based on a few buildings in Oxford, and the prestigious university authorized the production to shoot some scenes on site. Notably, the forbidden section of the library is inside the real Bodleian Library, and Columbus and his collaborators were the first in history to receive permission to use candles and / or lanterns, usually prohibited. The situation was different for churches and cathedrals, with some denying access due to the contents of the novel. After the success of the film, getting permission for subsequent episodes was much easier.

5. An important dinner

Alan Rickman in a scene from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Although he was JK Rowling’s first choice himself, Alan Rickman hesitated to accept the part of Severus Snape because, according to Columbus, he was tired of playing negative characters. To convince him, the author invited him to dinner and told him the entire story arc of Snape, of which everyone else (including the producers and the screenwriter) remained in the dark until 2007, when the seventh and final book came out. On set Rickman used to reply “Trust me“when the director asked him why he made certain acting choices. Another candidate for Snape was Tim Roth, who had already signed for Thade in Planet of the Apes and didn’t feel like going back and forth between California and London to work on both projects.

6. The right screenwriter

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in a scene from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

By contract, JK Rowling had the right to veto the scripts (since at the time all the books had not yet been printed and therefore any changes required the author’s approval), and also on who would write them. Steve Kloves, who got the job, managed to convince her when he told her that her favorite character was Hermione. Another candidate was Michael Goldenberg, whose version pleased the producers so much that he was called up for the fifth film, as Kloves was not available due to other commitments. Also, in the first episode there is a contribution by Rowling herself: the flashback showing the killing of Harry’s parents was written by her, since the novels published up to that moment did not describe what happened in detail.

7. Another Dumbledore?

Richard Harris in a scene from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Before offering the part of Albus Dumbledore to Richard Harris, who hesitated because he had health problems even then (he died before the second film was released), the production contacted Patrick McGoohan, who was interested but declined because he wasn’t feeling well. and he had already basically said goodbye to live-action roles (he starred in some episodes of Colombo that aired in 2000 and then retired altogether after making a voice in Treasure Planet, released in 2002). If he accepted, a second actor would still have been needed for the last two episodes, given that McGoohan died in 2009. After Harris’s disappearance, Richard Attenborough, officially retired but willing to get back in front of the camera, actively proposed. for the role of Dumbledore.

8. Radcliffe at all costs

The Gryffindor quidditch team in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Today it’s hard to imagine anyone else replacing Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, but at first it seemed impossible to have him, as his parents opposed the idea. Columbus, however, absolutely wanted the young actor, to the point of arguing bitterly with Susie Figgis, the casting lady, as she had other candidates and in his opinion the director’s stubbornness was jeopardizing the production. She ended up abandoning the project, and different people were hired for subsequent films depending on the individual title. Radcliffe, for his part, candidly admitted that he initially thought he would not stay in the role of Harry until the end, and the same goes for Emma Watson. Only Rupert Grint, of the three protagonists, never considered leaving the franchise.

9. Everything in order

Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe in a scene from the movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

To meet the three main actors, not really used to the working methods of a large production, every effort was made to shoot their scenes in chronological order, which is very rare on the set of a blockbuster since the calendar is usually dictated by the availability of individual locations. and / or the actors. There are two notable exceptions: the final sequence was shot first, as physical presence of the train was required, and the Quidditch match was postponed to the end of filming because it took months to figure out exactly how to bring wizards’ favorite sport to the screen. .

10. Change of date

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe on the giant chessboard in a scene from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Warner’s intention was to release the film in US theaters on July 4, 2001, which would have involved a schedule with little room for maneuver, given that filming took place from September 2000 to March 2001. For this reason many directors considered for the project preferred to give up, and the major ended up postponing the release to the month of November, which became the favorable period for the franchise (four of the eight films were released that month, while the other four debuted between June and July). However, the scheduled date for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets remained unchanged, filming which began the day after the premiere of the progenitor. From the third episode onwards, it was decided to have more than a year between one film and another, to meet the needs of the cast and crew.