Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, 20 years cinema party

From 8 to 12 November, on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, the film directed by Chris Columbus, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, arrives in the multiplexes of the UCI Cinemas circuit. In the cast there is no shortage of exceptional names such as Maggie Smith, who plays the austere but loyal professor McGonagall, Alan Rickman, in the role of Severus Snape, the director of the Slytherin house, Julie Walters, who lends the face to Molly Weasley and Richard Harris , who plays the enigmatic headmaster Albus Dumbledore. An opportunity not to be missed to return to visit the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry once again and be enchanted by its unique atmosphere as always.

Distributed by Warner Bros, Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone is the 2001 film that first brought the adventures of Harry and his two inseparable friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, to the big screen. The story is that of a young man forced to live with his terrible and very normal uncles, who despise some of his “oddities” and do not fail to underline it in every possible way. On his 11th birthday, Harry discovers that he is the orphaned child of two powerful wizards and that he has inherited extraordinary powers. Within the walls of Hogwarts he will learn to fly and play Quidditch, cast spells and brew potions, play an exciting game of living chess and face the most powerful dark wizard of all time, Lord Voldemort, who has been determined to destroy him for as long as he was. a newborn.

Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Pieta will be screened from 8 to 12 December at the Uci Villesse and Fiume Veneto.