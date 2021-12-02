Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone celebrates at the cinema

Harry Potter makes 20 with his Philosopher’s Stone. So from 8 to 12 December, on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, it arrives in the multiplexes of the UCI Cinemas circuit Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the film directed by Chris Columbus starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. In the cast there is no shortage of exceptional names such as Maggie Smith, who plays the austere but loyal Professor McGonagall. Alan Rickman, as Severus Snape, the manager of the Slytherin house. And then Julie Walters, who lends her face to Molly Weasley and Richard Harris, who plays the enigmatic headmaster Albus Dumbledore. An opportunity not to be missed to return to visit the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry once again and be enchanted by its unique atmosphere as always.

Distributed by Warner Bros, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is the 2001 film that first brought the adventures of Harry and his two inseparable friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger to the big screen. The story is that of a young man forced to live with his terrible and very normal uncles, who despise some of his “oddities”. And they do not fail to emphasize this in every possible way. On his 11th birthday, Harry discovers that he is the orphaned child of two powerful wizards and that he has inherited extraordinary powers. Within the walls of Hogwarts he will learn to fly and play Quidditch. He will learn how to cast spells and brew potions. He will also play an exciting game of living chess and face off against the most powerful dark wizard of all time, Lord Voldemort, who is determined to destroy him.

The cost of the ticket will be equal to that expected for the full and reduced of the day. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket offices of the participating multiplexes, via the free UCI Cinemas App for Apple and Android devices and on the website www.ucicinemas.it. Paper-less tickets purchased through the App and electronic tickets purchased through the website allow you to avoid queuing at the cash desks with –FILA + FILM. However, the public can also purchase tickets through the call center (892,960) and the self-service ticket machines on site. The ticket will be nominative if purchased online, while a register of names of customers is required at the ticket offices, as per regulation. For more information, visit the website www.ucicinemas.it or the official UCI Cinemas Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/ucicinemasitalia. Alternatively, contact the call center at 892.960.