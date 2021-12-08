Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: curiosities and secrets from the first film

They have passed 20 years since the first Harry Potter movie. Don’t worry, we will leave you a few seconds to reflect on the unstoppable passage of time and on how childhood lasts only a blink of an eye. The good news, however, is that this historic first film in the saga returns to theaters to the nostalgic delight of all fans. And on New Year’s Eve comes the reunion of the cast. An event to celebrate: that’s why we have collected seven secrets and curiosities of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone that (perhaps) you did not know.

In 2001 the history of the School of Magic and Hogwarts was already reached the fourth chapter literary, a saga capable of bewitching even the little ones. And just as we waited for an owl to come and deliver us a letter full of magic, the film de The philosopher’s Stone came to consecrate that story as a modern classic.

Here are some little secrets from the first movie. Which are not as many as the magical rooms of Hogwarts or the candy in Dumbledore’s office: we limit ourselves to seven, which you may not have already heard.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, curiosity about the cast

Before filming began, the process of finding the cast was long and not easy. First of all to find the children protagonists: Emma Watson she would not have wanted to participate in the casting in her school (luckily one of her professors convinced her), while Rupert Grint she wanted it so badly that she raped dressed as an old lady to wow the producers of the film.

But even among the adults there were those who did not want to be part of the process (and those who did not). Richard Harris, who played Dumbledore in this first film, did not want to sign a seven-film contract. But in 2001, in an interview with Zap2it, he revealed that he had to accept after that his niece Ella it practically forced him. “He said ‘Papa, I heard you don’t want to be in the Harry Potter movies’ and added’ If you don’t play Dumbledore, then I won’t talk to you anymore ‘”.

The casting director Janet Hirshensom instead he told the HuffPost that “Robin Williams called [il regista Chris Columbus] because he really wanted to be in the movie. But there was a British-only edict and after he said no to Robin, he couldn’t say yes to anyone else, for sure.“. In fact, the author of the books JK Rowling had specifically requested only actors from the United Kingdom. Williams would have liked to play Hagrid in the film.

Fun fact: the directors who were supposed to direct Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Chris Columbus he had already directed the first two Mom I missed the plane And Mrs. Doubtfire: a director who knew how to make children act great. But if there is a director who can say he has even more experience in films for the whole family it is Steven Spielberg. Who said he worked extensively on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

In 2012 he said: “They offered me Harry Potter. I developed it for about five or six months with Seve Kloves, then I gave up. I just thought I wasn’t ready to make a movie with all the kids. And i my kids thought you were crazy. The books were popular at the time, so when I gave up I knew it was going to be a hit. ”

But it seems JK wasn’t necessarily looking for a children’s director. Indeed Terry Gilliam said the author wanted her Monty Python humor and visionary directorial skills for the film. “JK Rowling and the producer wanted me. Then wiser people (the studio bosses) prevailed. I was the obvious choice. At one point they talked to Alan Parker and he said ‘Why are you talking to me? Gilliam should do it! ‘ But I knew I wasn’t going to get the job“.

Contact lenses and false teeth

An interesting curiosity is that the first scene filmed around the wizarding world is the final moment of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, when the boys say goodbye to Hagrid to return to home. The beginning of the adventure of the actors is the end of that of the characters.

In that scene, there were still a few things to decide. For example, the first takes were seeing Daniel Radcliffe hide the blue of his eyes with some green contact lenses, character’s eye color in movies. But the process was too painful for the actor, who was not used to it. Also, in the scene you can see that Hermione has gods more prominent teeth compared to the rest of the film. In fact, to be more faithful to the books, he wore dental prostheses. But Chris Columbus realized that Emma Watson couldn’t play the rest of the film with those teeth.

Curiosities of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: Aunt Petunia and the rats

No, we’re not talking about Scabby, Ron’s evil rat. Before Harry found out he was a wizard, Hogwarts literally floods with letters via owl the Dursleys’ house. In a rather memorable scene, we see a host of birds of prey watching Aunt Petunia intently, ‘inviting’ her to respond to letters.

But the owls were too attracted to the light from the cameras to look at Harry’s aunt. For this, as actress Fiona Shaw tells the AV Club: “they have tied a dead mouse to my apron. Then all the owls started staring at the dead mouse and the camera was able to film everything without any problems ”.

Working with owls created a lot of problems during the shoot, even after the six months of training it took to get the letters right. But the effect in the film is truly magical.

JK Rowling was supposed to be Lily Potter in the Mirror

If like us you were at first a fan of books, when you saw the famous scene of the Mirror of Desires you seemed to see JK Rowling. And actually the initial idea was to show Harry Potter’s literary ‘mom’ in that scene. Instead, the choice fell on Geraldine Somerville, who resembled Rowling enough to deceive our eyes as children unfamiliar with the art of film casting. Looking back at photography today, it seems clear that we are fooled by the actress’s hair and our already developed Nerd spirit, which meant to other children “Hey, that’s the author!“.

Peeves was in the movie, but they cut it

Fans of the books will undoubtedly remember Pix, the mischievous poltergeist who always entertains kids as they walk the ancient walls of Hogwarts. But while other ghosts have a strong role in the movies, Pix never made his film debut.

Rik Mayall, the actor who died prematurely a few years ago, had explained, however, that he had shot some scenes. “I played Peeves in Harry Potter. On set they made me walk away because every time I opened my mouth the children laughed. They even asked me to act from behind, but nothing to do: i children couldn’t stop laughing. So I shot on a sound stage, went home and got paid. Not insignificant. And then, a month later they contacted me to say they had cut me from the movie“.

But Mayall didn’t have the guts to tell her kids she wasn’t in the movie. When they got back from the cinema they told him: “‘Dad, you were unrecognizable. It didn’t look like you with that makeup. ‘ They were convinced that I was Hagrid“.

Alan Rickman was a perfect Snape, but he wasn’t like Snape

During his 7 + 1 films, Harry Potter was lucky enough to have some of the greatest actors in the recent history of English cinema in the cast. But already from the first, Alan Rickman he knew how to steal the show with his interpretation of Snape. Perhaps also because JK Rowling him he had explained immediately what kind of person it would turn out be the Potions Professor.

But while he was perfect in the role, he wasn’t touchy and cruel to boys like old Severus. In an interview, Rupert Grint he says that during one scene he made a caricature of Rickman as Snape, just like Ron with his professor. “I was drawing with my pen on the book. I did this ugly portrait of Alan Rickman, and I was doing it while Alan Rickman was right behind me. I was so scared “.

But the Die Hard actor himself says he didn’t take it at all. “I made him sign the paper and it is still in my possession. I care about it a lot”. As if we needed another reason to love Rickman besides that ‘Always’ pronounced in the movies.

These are our seven favorite trivia about Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, although we know that there are many others. What are your favorites? Do you know any that we have forgotten? Write it to us in the comments.