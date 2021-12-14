Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, make-up and hair: the secrets of the films

A magic wand was enough …

To realize the hair and makeup look of the cast of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and every other film in the saga. It only took a second to prepare the actors before shooting.

Instead, even if actors and extras certainly did not show hair and make up hairstyles from the red carpet, it took many hours, every day, for prepare their hair and their faces. Yes also to create those so natural curls which showed Emma Watson (aka Hermione Granger) from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. And her face, apparently, without make-up.

For this reason, for all the time that hairdressers and make-up artists spent together, we can say no one knows the cast of a film and its actors, like the people who work in Hair and Makeup department. These are statements that we learned at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, in Watford (a few kilometers from London). Where do some photos of this article come from. Those relating to original make-up stations and at wigs used in movies.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: Hair and Makeup Secrets from Movies and Cast

A magic wand will not be enough. But yet, it is always about magic. The creation of the beauty looks of the actors costs them, in first person, and the make-up artist and hairstylist many hours a day of work. The actors arrive in the morning, disheveled and sleepy, and they spend a long time sitting in front of the mirror. Even Hermione, Ron and Harry who at the time of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (in 2001) they were little more than children …

During these hours, go to the hair and make-up stations, cast and extras laugh (but also cry) and often, they share stories and anecdotes of their life e thoughts and feelings with hairdressers and make-up artists.

20 make-up artists and hairdressers for 800 actors and extras

There fabulous makeup and hair crew of the Harry Potter films was able, every day, to hair and make up over 800 actors and extras. A super talented team, made up of just 20 make up artists and hairdressers.

Amanda Knight, Makeup Designer, daughter of Eddie Knight, famous make-up artist, led the team for the duration of the films in the saga. She says, “It’s like being a mom and a best friend to them. We have been involved in every aspect of the actors’ lives ”.

On the other hand, Eithne Fennell took care of the hair. Chief Hair Designers for the first four films. Colin Jamison for the fifth film e Lisa Tomblin for the last three.

Discover never-before-seen photos and hair and make-up secrets from the Harry Potter films in the GALLERY. If you go back to see it at the cinema or watch it again on TV, you will observe the faces and hair of the actors with new eyes. Waiting for the reunion, scheduled for January 1, 2022.

All makeup fans at Warner Bros. studios in London will find the Luna Lovegood make up collection. With her incredible lipsticks that magically change color on the lips.

