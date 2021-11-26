Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone returns to the cinema

HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER’S STONE CELEBRATES 20 YEARS AND RETURNS TO THE CINEMA FROM 9 TO 12 DECEMBER FOR THE OPPORTUNITY

All the fans of the most famous wizard in the world of cinema are ready to celebrate. From 9 to 12 December everyone will be able to gather at the cinema to review the first chapter of the saga on the big screen, taken from the pen of JK Rowling.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in fact, it will be screened in theaters on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of its debut. It was, in fact, on December 6, 2001 when the film of Chris Columbus arrived in Italy. Since then, the phenomenon of the little wizard Harry and his fellow adventurers has never ceased to lose its charm, gathering millions of fans around the world. All of them, therefore, will be very happy to be able to relive the magic of that first film that started the film saga, telling the story of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), a young wizard admitted to complete his studies in a prestigious institute of magic at Hogwarts where he will meet Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint).

In these days and to celebrate the important milestone of 20 years, numerous initiatives will be planned.

In addition to the special screenings at the cinema, in fact, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be broadcast on Sky Cinema Family on December 16. In addition, numerous special edition boxes will be put on the market that will make the numerous fans happy. Among these is the Hogwarts Express, a limited edition from Warner Bros consisting of 25 discs in various formats that includes all films in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray, as well as gadgets and special contents.

From December 9, however, the Harry Potter Complete Collection Steelbook – Limited Edition, or a new version of the saga consisting of 17 discs in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray. For the little ones, however, there will be a boxed version with DVD films that will include a card game suitable for adults as well.

In short, a truly rich Christmas for all Harry Potter fans!