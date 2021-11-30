Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone returns to UCI Cinemas for the 20th anniversary • Universal Movies

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone celebrates 20 years since its debut in theaters, and the cinema circuit UCI Cinemas is ready to pay homage to the event with five days of programming.

The many Italian fans of the Hogwarts wizard from 8 to 12 December they will be able to try again (and in some cases try for the first time) the emotions of cinemas. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone returns to the cinema for a magical five-day event, obviously with a license plate UCI Cinemas. Below we propose the official press release linked to the event.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary, from 8 to 12 December in the UCI Cinemas comes Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone

Milan, 30 November 2021 – From 8 to 12 November, on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, in the multiplexes of the UCI Cinemas circuit Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the film directed by Chris Columbus starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. In the cast there is no shortage of exceptional names such as Maggie Smith, who plays the austere but loyal professor McGonagall, Alan Rickman, in the role of Severus Snape, the director of the Slytherin house, Julie Walters, who lends the face to Molly Weasley and Richard Harris , who plays the enigmatic headmaster Albus Dumbledore. An opportunity not to be missed to return to visit the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry once again and be enchanted by its unique atmosphere as always.

Distributed by Warner Bros, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is the 2001 film that first brought the adventures of Harry and his two inseparable friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger to the big screen. The story is that of a young man forced to live with his terrible and very normal uncles, who despise some of his “oddities” and do not fail to underline it in every possible way. On his 11th birthday, Harry discovers that he is the orphaned child of two powerful wizards and that he has inherited extraordinary powers. Within the walls of Hogwarts he will learn to fly and play Quidditch, cast spells and brew potions, play an exciting game of living chess and face the most powerful dark wizard of all time, Lord Voldemort, who has been determined to destroy him for as long as he was. a newborn.

