Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turns 20 and returns to the cinema. Here’s when

The film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turns twenty and we celebrate at the cinema: the film based on the novel by the British author JK Rowling, in fact, returns to Italian cinemas in December. Now a popular culture phenomenon, the magical world of Harry Potter continues to enchant millions and millions of fans, witches, wizards and fantastic beasts all over the world, who will be ready to celebrate this new milestone as well.

There are many events in different cities designed to celebrate twenty years since the first film of the saga was released in cinemas, from screenings back to the cinema to installations of lights and giant wands, as happens in London.

Even in Italy the wizarding world is ready to relive the magic of the first chapter of the saga on the big screen: but when is Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone expected to return to the cinema?

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone at the cinema: here are the dates

The 2001 film directed by Chris Columbus will return to Italian cinemas for only three days, from 9 to 12 December 2021. For those with a Sky subscription, the film will be broadcast on Tuesday 16 November in prime time on Sky Cinema Family to celebrate the anniversary.



The premiere of the film was a worldwide success, broke all box office records, boasting the highest opening weekend ever. It will be a great thrill to find the characters of all time, Harry, Ron and Hermione, respectively played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, back on the big screen.



Meanwhile, here’s the unforgettable trailer:

Are you a fan of the magical saga of Harry Potter? You will go back to the cinema to watch Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone? We look forward to seeing you in the comments as always.