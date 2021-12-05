Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turns 20

On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, the film will be shown in the multiplexes of the UCI Cinemas circuit from 8 to 12 December 2021 Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, directed by Chris Columbus and starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Also in the cast is Maggie Smith, who plays the austere but loyal professor McGonagall, Alan Rickman, as Severus Snape, the manager of the Slytherin house, Julie Walters, who lends the face to Molly Weasley and Richard Harris, who plays the enigmatic Headmaster Albus Dumbledore. Distributed by Warner Bros, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is the 2001 film that first brought the adventures of Harry and his two inseparable friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger to the big screen.

The story is that of a young man forced to live with his terrible and very normal uncles, who despise some of his “oddities” and do not fail to underline it in every possible way. On his 11th birthday, Harry discovers that he is the orphaned child of two powerful wizards and that he has inherited extraordinary powers. Within the walls of Hogwarts he will learn to fly and play Quidditch, cast spells and brew potions, and face the most powerful dark wizard of all time, Lord Voldemort, who has been determined to destroy him since he was a baby.





