Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: will we be able to see Peeves?

Chris Columbus is the director of the first two films of Harry Potter. In a recent interview he revealed that there is a 3-hour version of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, in which there are numerous scenes that in the final version have been cut, including those concerning Pix, or Peeves in the original version, the poltergeist that haunts the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry since its foundation in the High Middle Ages and that all fans of the series were hoping they could see. Now, the director would like this version of his to be published.

Chris Columbus and his version of 3 of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

20 years ago, Warner Bros. had hired Chris Columbus (Mom I missed the plane, Mom, I flew back: I got lost in New York, Mrs. Doubtfire) to direct screenwriter Steve Kloves’ groundbreaking adaptation of JK Rowling’s first novel in the series of Harry Potter. The film proved to be a faithful adaptation, launching the careers of the then child actors Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) e Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley). Columbus was also called back for a sequel before the studio decided to involve David Yates.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone lasts 152 minutes, but Chris Columbus revealed that the film was originally 172 minutes long, just eight minutes in under three hours. This extended version of the film was screened to a test audience in Chicago, and while the kids loved it, parents who saw it thought it was too long. Therefore, nearly half an hour of footage was removed before the theatrical release.

Interviewed by The Wrap on his experience in making the film, the director expressed his willingness to finally release that version of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone:

“We knew the movie worked because we did a couple of premieres. Specifically a preview of Chicago where our first montage lasted three hours. Parents later said it was too long, children said it was too short. I thought, well, presumably kids have shorter attention spans, so that’s a good thing. Almost half an hour of scenes was then removed before being released in theaters. We have to put Peeves back in the movie, which was cut from the movie! For the uninitiated: Peeves is a spiteful book poltergeist who haunts Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In the 3-hour cut of the film, he was played by actor Rik Mayall. “

It would be great if, in the wake of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut and requests to publish the cut of David Ayer from Suicide Squad (2016), also the cut of Chris Columbus was finally published.

