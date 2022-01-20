Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban / On Italia 1 the film with Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban, Italy 1 film directed by Alfonso Cuaron

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban it goes broadcast on Italia 1 for the prime time of today, Thursday 20 January, starting from 21:20. The film, which is a film adaptation of the novel of the same name written by JK Rowling, was produced in 2004 thanks to a co-production between the United States of America and the United Kingdom which was attended by major film companies including Warner Bros, Heyday Films and 1492 Pictures.

King Solomon’s Mines / Su Rete 4 the film with Deborah Kerr

The direction was entrusted to Alfonso Cuaron with a screenplay written by Steve Kloves, the role of director of photography was entrusted to Michael Seresin, the special effects are the result of the work of Tim Burke and Roger Guyett while the music for the soundtrack was composed by John Williams. In the cast there are many protagonists of the successful film Saga including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Michael Gambon, Emma Watson, David Thewlis, Alan Rickman and Robbie Coltrane.

A fairytale wedding / On Rai 2 the film with Stefania Rocca and Emilio Solfrizzi

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the plot of the film: homecoming

In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban after successfully attending the second year of school at Hogwarts, Harry Potter was finally able to spend a summer vacation in his small town. However, for him the adventures and above all the difficulties are not lacking and in part they are also caused by members of his own family. In fact, one day she receives a visit, not at all happy, from her uncle’s sister. Poor Harry Potter must therefore submit to the many insults that are presented to him by his uncle and also by his aunt until he loses his temper and for an excess of hatred uses magic by inflating the same aunt. After this accident, the boy decides to run away from home, unable to bear this situation that has been dragging on since he was born.

The damned and the heroes / Su Rete 4 the film by the great director John Ford

Sad and depressed, the poor boy takes a seat on the sidewalk and at a certain point we see before his eyes first a huge black dog that seems to be menacing and then a magical bus called by the name of Nottetempo. It is a particular means that the world of magic makes available to all wizards who are faced with a night of difficulty like Harry Potter himself. The bus, however, brings the young magician in the presence of the Minister who nevertheless reassures him that he will not be punished for using magic on men also because it was a completely accidental situation. Luckily he reunites with his two best friends namely Hermione and Ron and all the others.

During these days we talk about many things concerning the world of magic and in particular the fact that a dangerous killer named Sirius Black managed to escape from Azkaban prison. For Harry Potter this is particularly bad news because the mission of this cruel assassination is precisely to kill the poor wizard. So for the latter and for his inseparable friends a new year is about to begin at the school of magic that promises to be full of events and especially of dangerous adventures to be able once again to defeat the projects of the evil Voldemort.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED