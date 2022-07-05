Harry Potter: are new films planned? – Cinema news

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” airs tonight on TF1. what is the future of the saga? Will there be other Harry Potter films or another spin-off film?

Sixth part of the Harry Potter saga, The Half-Blood Prince was released in our theaters in July 2009. 13 years later, where is the saga that ended in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, part 2?

Just five years after the end of the franchise carried by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, Warner launched Fantastic Beasts. A spin-off centered on Norbert Dragonneau which takes place in New York, 70 years before Harry Potter.

The Secrets of Dumbledore, third installment of Fantastic Beasts, was released on our screens on April 13th. David Yates’ film worn by Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen has totaled (to date) more than 400 million dollars at the international box office, the lowest score in the saga. The first earned $815 million while the second recorded $654 million at the international box office.

According varietyWarner has not yet given the green light for the development of Fantastic Beasts 4, preferring to wait a little longer before starting.

In addition to the controversies surrounding Johnny Depp (replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as the villainous Grindelwald after losing a libel suit against the tabloid who accused him of domestic violence), the setbacks of Ezra Miller who plays Crédence Barebone and transphobic comments made by JK Rowling, the box office did not live up to Warner’s hopes. The fourth film could therefore well be canceled.

Especially since David Yates, who directed 4 films in the Harry Potter saga and the 3 films devoted to Fantastic Beasts, has just been hired by Netflix to direct the thriller Pain Hustlers with Emily Blunt.

Harry Potter related projects

But let the fans be reassured, the magical world created by JK Rowling should continue to exist. Warner is indeed in the process of developing a series for HBO Max of which we still know nothing.

In March 2021, The Hollywood Reportr reports that the studio is in the process of developing new films based on the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (also available in book).

The story, divided into 4 acts, takes place 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and follows the trajectories of Harry’s children, Ron, Hermione and Draco Malfoy.

The announcement was made by Time Warner CEO Jason Kilar as he spoke about the studio’s creative future. No other information has been disclosed but the rumor of a film adaptation of the play had already circulated in 2016.



Warner Bros. Daniel Radcliffe



Harry Potter is over for Daniel Radcliffe

Anyway, don’t expect to see again Daniel Radcliffe in the role of Harry Potter for the moment. During the promotion of the adventure film The Secret of the Lost City, the actor specified at the microphone of the New York Times that he did not feel ready to find the character who made him famous.

“I’m getting to a point where I finally feel like I’ve made it out of ‘Potter’. I’m really happy, and getting back into it would be a huge life changer.“.

The sorcerer’s interpreter then attenuates his answer: “Never say never, but Star Wars actors have had 30 or 40 years before they go back. For me, it’s only been 10 years and it’s not something that really interests me at the moment”

Considered one of the most profitable in the history of cinema, the Harry Potter franchise has collected more than 8 billion dollars worldwide for its first 8 films and nearly 2 billion dollars for Fantastic Beasts. Warner should therefore soon announce new projects.