Harry Potter art sorts characters into new houses (Gryffindor Voldemort is really something)

Summary A new batch of AI-generated images imagine Harry Potter characters if they were sorted into an alternate Hogwarts house.

The art includes Harry as Slytherin, Hermione as Ravenclaw, Dumbledore as Slytherin, and Lord Voldemort as Gryffindor.

at the sorting ceremony harry potter This is a stressful matter for students, as the House they are placed into can affect their school experience and social environment, but it does not define a student’s entire life.





key harry potter Interesting AI art featuring characters sorted into alternate Hogwarts houses. It was first brought to life in live-action in 2001. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s StoneThe hit Warner Bros. franchise is based on the beloved book series by controversial author JK Rowling. The first film introduces Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry, Rupert Grint’s Ron, and Emma Watson’s Hermione, and it is the group’s classification into Gryffindor that leads them to become the powerful trio of friends who will ultimately battle Voldemort.

Now, imaginative art shared by a Harry Potter fanpage on Instagram imagines just how important it is harry potter If they are divided into different houses the characters will change. Check out the art below:

The carousel of images features Hermione as a Ravenclaw, Harry as a Slytherin, Ron as a Hufflepuff, Draco as a Gryffindor, Snape as a Ravenclaw, and Dumbledore as a Slytherin. As depicted. Even Voldemort, perhaps the most Slytherin character of all, has been re-imagined as a Gryffindor.





How much do the Hogwarts houses really matter in Harry Potter?

In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the sorting function clearly shows a stressful affair for the students. Upon arriving at Hogwarts, newcomers gather in the Great Hall where the sarcastic Sorting Hat sorts students into one of the four Houses. Harry is particularly concerned about which House will be chosen for him, so much so that he repeated “not slytherin“Under his breath during the entire ceremony.

It’s understandable why Harry and the other students would be nervous about their respective sortings. For example, a house like Slytherin has negative connotations for some people, especially because Voldemort was a Slytherin. In fact, one’s home has an impact on one’s school experience, Mostly you need to pay attention to the environment of their common room and the type of students they will be surrounded by.,

While a student’s personality plays a role in his sorting, it has also been mentioned on several occasions that students’ own preferences are taken into account during the sorting process. What’s more, during Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 Finally, Harry’s son expresses concern about being sorted into Slytherin, but Harry assures him that Slytherin was one of the bravest people he ever knew (in reference to Snape). Being sorted into another Hogwarts house harry potterThen again, this is certainly not everything that younger students may realize.

Source: @___harrypotterlovers___/ Instagram