Harry Potter as Friends: is the reunion going on TV or to the cinema?

Only they are missing from the great cauldron of revivals. And it seems incredible that no one had thought about it until now. But now rumors are starting to circulate. Some more true than others. What are we talking about? Of the reunion of Harry Potter. In style Friends, according to some rumors coming from England. At the cinema, in the hope and wishes of the director who launched the saga, Chris Columbus.

Harry Potter as Friends?

It was the Sunday edition of the tabloid The Sun to drop the first bomb. The cast of the Harry Potter film series would be planning some sort of reunion in style Friends. Exactly twenty years after the release of the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Released in cinemas around the world on Christmas 2001. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson – aka Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger in all eight wizard movies – could come together and remember that wonderful adventure. Which ended ten years ago. In 20211, with the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

The Harry Potter cast offered a lot of money

According to the newspaper, the production company Warner Brothers (the same as Friends, coincidentally), would like to replicate the success of a few months ago. When the 6 most famous friends on TV (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry And David Schwimmer), they found themselves on the Central Perk sofa to remember a fantastic moment in our lives.

READ HERE THE PLOTS OF ALL THE FILMS

The idea, therefore, would be to bring together all the stars of Harry Potter in the London studios to record a series of interviews about the past. “The show that has been conceived is shrouded in the strictest secrecy since the leaders of the saga first want to be sure they get the okay from all the protagonists,” a source told the The Sun. “It would be great if they could do it. They are ready to offer the cast a lot of money to reunite. Many of the actors have progressed in their careers, but it is these films that have propelled them to success ». It wouldn’t be so impossible to have them all back in the same room. Because “they all have so many good memories of the time they spent together”. And many of them have remained more than friends …

Chris Columbus’ idea: the reunion at the cinema

How concrete this plan is is too early to tell. Certainly, however, there is the appeal launched by director Chris Columbus. The one from the first two Harry Potter films, The philosopher’s Stone (2001) and The Chamber of Secrets (2002). Who has stated that he would like to reunite the original cast for a sequel to the cinema.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ON THE MAGHETTO

The film about The Curse of the Heir

The 63-year-old director would like to bring the play to the big screen Harry Potter and the Curse of the Heir. The two-part play written by Jack Thorne on the subject of JK Rowling, John Tiffany and by Thorne himself. “I’d love to direct The Curse of the Heir because it’s an incredible show and the guys are now of the right age to play these roles. I consider it a small wish of mine, ”said Chris Columbus.

In fact, the story is set 19 years after Voldemort’s final disappearance. We are minutes after the conclusion of the seventh book. By the time Harry is an adult, he is married to Ginny, has three children, and is accompanying two of them to the Hogwarts Express. The theatrical work starts right on the train carriage. With Albus, second son of the hero, who befriends Scorpius Malfoy, son of Draco. It is the beginning of a fantastic adventure that takes them to travel back in time.

WATCH HERE THE PHOTOS OF YESTERDAY AND TODAY OF THE PROTAGONISTS

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION