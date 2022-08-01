Harry Potter celebrates another magical birthday

The first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone talks about the first of many strange days of “Vernon Dursley”, because all the strange things that happened were related to the fall of “Lord Voldemort” at the hands of his nephew, although this event happened on another date, gave the magical world the phrase with which many fans of the saga around the world celebrate his birth: “For ‘Harry Potter’, the boy who lived.”

July 31 is the birthday of “Harry James Potter”, protagonist of one of the most successful sagas of all time. “Harry” was born on a day like today, but in 1980 (42 years old)their parents were “Lilly” Y “James Potter”who died facing the dark wizard who would mark the child’s life and not only with a lightning-shaped scar, but would give him one of the greatest destinies in the magical world.

This day was chosen because it was also the birthday of the very J K Rowling, author of the seven books that make up the saga and of the magical world extended through the film saga of Fantastic Animals.

“Harry” was conceived while Rowling was waiting for a delayed train in Manchester that had London as its destination, and since then, the little magician came to change the life of its creator completely, because his books have managed to sell around 500 million copies and have been translated into 80 languages.

On the screen, the character of “Harry Potter” was played by British actor Daniel Radcliffethe versions of how he got the role are varied, since it is said that Maggie Smithwho gives life to Professor McGonagall” recommended him for the job after sharing credits with him at Copperfield; another version affirms that the producer and the screenwriter of the film saw little Daniel in a play, but as a spectator.

No matter what the true version of the story is, no doubt it was a wise decisionsince the director tells Alfonso Cuaronwho directed the third of the films (The Prisoner of Azkaban) that he asked Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to write essays about their characters from the first person point of view. Everyone responded the same as their characters would: Daniel (Harry) wrote a page Emma (Hermione) wrote ten pages and Rupert (Ron) he did not deliver anything saying: “I didn’t do mine, because I didn’t think Ron would.”

Seven books, eight films from the original saga, three more tapes, but from their extended world, still live in the memory of thousands of fans around the world. that today they celebrate their birthday, and they celebrate happily with the phrase “For ‘Harry Potter’, the boy who lived”.