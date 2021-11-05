Harry Potter, Chris Columbus would like to direct The Curse of the Heir

The films of Harry Potter turn twenty: it was the November 2001 when the adaptation of the first chapter Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was in fact released in the United Kingdom and the United States (in Italy on December 6). To celebrate the important anniversary that same film will return to theaters and there will be numerous initiatives to tease the memories of fans of all ages. In the meantime we also think about the future of this saga: waiting for the third film of the spin-off Fantastic beasts and alongside some television specials, rumors about possible TV series or even other films have been running for some time. To tickle the fantasies of fans in these hours, the director has thought of it Chris Columbus, behind the camera not only of that very first chapter but also of the sequel, The Chamber of Secrets, as well as previously of great cult for the family such as Mom I missed the plane And Mrs. Doubtfire.

In an interview with Variety, in fact, Columbus launched the bomb: “I’d like to direct The curse of the heir “, said the director:”It’s an amazing show and the guys are just the right age to play those roles. It’s a little dream of mine“. The reference is in fact a The Cursed Child, considered the eighth chapter of the literary saga: it is a play, written by JK Rowling herself with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, set nineteen years later the events of the last novel, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. So far there have only been performances in London, Broadway, Melbourne and San Francisco but for some time there has been insistence on a film version. Columbus would like to resume the adventures of Hogwarts, therefore, and bring back the protagonists of the time, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, now all adults (note that it caused a sensation when, in the cast of the play, an actress of African origin was cast, Noma Dumezweni, to play the character of Hermione).

It is not known whether that of Columbus it will remain just a fantasy, in the meantime the director launches into the memories of what was truly a magical adventure: “I knew I had to bring home a movie that not only the fans liked, but also myself as I was a fan too.”, He said, also recalling the difficulties of working with such young talents: “For the first few weeks of shooting all the kids were so excited they just smiled at the camera“. The harmony with Rowling was important, also won by Columbus’s decision to use a all-British cast (“I was lucky enough to work with extraordinary actors: Alan Rickman, Robbie Coltrane, Richard Harris, Maggie Smith. They immediately understood their characters because everyone had read the books“), but also the intention to do a movies for everyone: “I wanted to make films that were suitable for both parents and children, so I made them as scary as possible“.