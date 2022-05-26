Harry Potter.com Universe – Tom Felton is about to publish his autobiography!

If it is no longer necessary to present Tom Felton as the interpreter of Draco Malfoy to such an extent that this role in the Harry Potter saga made him known to the public… Other little information much less known about him could be interesting to discover. The actor is about to reveal a good part if not all of it in a forthcoming autobiography!

Tom Felton, the real world wizard

That those who remember that he faced with the help of his family, including his father (Jim Broadbent, aka Prof. Slughorn) already a certain Potter or Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) in The Little World of Borrower (1997) raise their hands.

Although it’s undeniable that it was his portrayal of the bespectacled wizard school’s iconic peroxide nemesis in the movie saga that catapulted him into the limelight at just twelve years old…

He also played in series (Flash, Origins) and movies like The Monster Hunter’s Little Guide Where Planet of the Apes: Origins. But summing up the life of Tom Felton to this (these) notable role(s) is quite reductive.

He is indeed also recognized as a songwriter-singer and musician (notably on the guitar). A YouTube channel is also dedicated to these other talents of the actor, Feltbeats. We also recall that he recently collaborated with the Trinix duo following their remix of film music. What is more, he was also the presenter of several ceremonies including the First of the Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets last April or the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) in 2021. Finally, he is even the instigator of charity events like his home party as part of the 19th anniversary of the saga in November 2020.

Beyond the Wanda fascinating and witty life story

Thus, through his autobiography entitled Beyond the Wand (lit. Beyond the Wand), the actor will open up about his life with great frankness and his characteristic humor. In it, he will share his experience as a member of the Wizarding World while trying to navigate the Muggle World. An adolescence that was anything but ordinary for someone who did everything to remain so. He’ll tell stories from his early days in the business, like his first role where he was mistaken for blond child actor Macaulay Culkin and his audition for Harry Potter (where, in a very Draco gesture, he pretended not to know the books the saga was taken from). He’ll also reminisce about his experiences working with movie greats like Alan Rickman, Sir Michael Gambon, Dame Maggie Smith and Ralph Fiennes (including that awkward hug with Voldemort). He will also talk about the lasting relationships he forged during those ten years of filming, notably with Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), who started as a nine-year-old girl whom he made fun of because she didn’t know. what a boom mic was, but quickly became one of her best friends. And then, of course, it will showcase the highs and lows of fame and the harsh return to reality and adult life once the film saga is over. This experience changed his life forever.

The opportunity, at the turn of the 308 pages, to come across some crisp little nuggets and other behind-the-scenes anecdotes hitherto unknown, such as these little “breaths of fresh air” between two takes with Michael Gabon and during which the interpreter of Dumbledore shared with him a cigarette that he made appear from his beard as if by magic. Or even those amusing moments of heterogeneous mixing in the canteen of the Studios because“there was no separation of roles and qu’An electrician could so To do queuing for his lunch next to a witch, a goblin, then a cameraman, a carpenter and Hagrid”.

To buy this book

Published by Ebury Press, some online bookstores claim the release of this autobiography for October 13, 2022, while others announce the date of next October 18. It is expected that the release date will be confirmed soon. The final cover will also be unveiled later. It will also be available in audio format via Audible. Note that no French version is also planned for the moment.