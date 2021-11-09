Harry Potter, Conjuring and Matrix box sets arrive!

Big news in the month of November 2021 for Warner Bros. home-video releases., with the new boxes dedicated to Harry Potter, The Conjuring Universe and the Matrix and the many new entries in the catalog of films recently released at the cinema.

Among the home video releases of the month from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment also Space Jam: New Legends, on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Steelbook from November 25th, while from November 17 on dvd, bluray and steelbook 4K will arrive also Reminiscence – Fragments from the past, sci-fi thriller written, directed and produced by Lisa Joy, co-creator of Westworld – Where everything is allowed, with Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton. In addition space also a Malignant, the horror / thriller that marks the return of James Wan to its origins and will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and Blu-ray from 25 November. The ‘new’ films are already available for purchase and rental on all major digital platforms.

Moving on, we have already told you about the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express box set, available from 4 November in a fantastic collector’s edition that plays the iconic Hogwarts Express containing the 8 films of the saga in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray and enriched with exceptional special content and magical gadgets from the world of Harry Potter. In addition, also available for purchase the two chapters of Wonder Woman in a new Steelbook version 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray, with the fantastic heroine created by William Moulton played by Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins.

Finally, on the occasion of the highly anticipated theatrical release Matrix Resurrections, released by Warner Bros. Pictures on January 1, 2022, arrives in November Matrix Trilogy, an unmissable box set in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray dedicated to fans of the cult trilogy directed by the Wachowski sisters that made the history of cinematic science fiction. The box set will be available from November 17th, release date also of the box set of The Conjuring Universe, which will include seven films related to the universe of The Conjuring, including the latest The Conjuring: By Order of the Devil.

We remind you to conclude that Harry Potter will return to the cinema in Italy: discover all the dates.