Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe dreams of becoming an anonymous person?

Daniel Radcliffe, who saw his career take off thanks to the Harry Potter saga, spoke of the “collateral” damage to his celebrity.

Being a star is not always easy… It’s not Daniel Radcliffe who will say otherwise. The ex-actor of the Harry Potter saga has also delivered on this subject. According to him, being anonymous also has its advantages. MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z.

Daniel Radcliffe lifts the lid on the set of Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe is one of the most promising actors of his generation. As a reminder, the star became known to the general public thanks to the Harry Potter fiction.

On screen, he played for several years the young wizard determined to thwart Lord Voldemort’s plans. The actor therefore embarked on the adventure at the age of… 12 years old alongside Emma Watson (Hermione Granger). Without forgetting Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley).

But one thing leading to another, he also quickly lost his footing because of the pace of filming. Once major, Daniel Radcliffe has also sunkyears of drugs and alcohol.

A period that he has often mentioned in the media. In addition, constantly doing the A tabloids was not easy for him.

“I lived in fear of meeting people. I wondered what I was going to tell them. What I was going to do with them. So I preferred to stay in my apartment for days drinking by myself,” he also confessed to GQ.

In the turmoil, Daniel Radcliffe sometimes turned completely drunk. ” I’m the type of person who changes a lot when I drink. Alcohol made me go in the wrong direction. Iit made me run to my doom”, he also pointed out.

Fortunately, the former star of the Harry Potter saga was able to find a balance. ” I’m much more settled mentally. And I feel happy now,” has also entrusted the artist.

His notoriety weighs heavily on him.

But thanks to the Harry Potter saga, Daniel Radcliffe claims to have made some nice encounters. Of course, he is also delighted to have received large fees.

Since then, the main interested party has had a string of film projects. “I love my job and a collateral damage of my job is to be famous, he thus confessed for Wired. “People often say they would like to be famous. I would like anonymity. To be able to do many things in my life. And making mistakes without feeling that oversight all the time.

As Daniel Radcliffe pointed out, he also had to adapt to this extraordinary new life at a very young age. “I had to grow up realizing that there were very few pieces of glory. And that they were part of my life, has also analyzed the interpreter ofHarry Potter.

However, the star does not regret his incredible journey. “If stardom is the part of my job that I have to deal with and it’s hard. Even if it was 10 times harder, I wouldn’t give that up,” also affirmed Daniel Radcliffe.

The love that his admirers constantly show him fills him on all levels. And some of them had the merit of marking it.

“I was visiting a Japanese school to advertise. And I literally brushed a young girl’s arm as I walked past her and said ‘Oh, I’m sorry’ and boom! Fainted”, had fun Daniel Radcliffe in the show The Jonathan Ross. “I touched her and talked to her and it was too much. And she fainted”. An anecdote that is worth the detour.