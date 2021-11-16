Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint together for the reunion of HBO Max

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the stars of the saga, will return together for a reunion on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The stars of Harry Potter will be in the center of a reunion made for HBO Max which will celebrate the twenty years of the theatrical release of the first film of the saga.

The special will therefore be able to count on the presence of the three protagonists Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

The special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts made for the streaming platform was created for the twenty years of the arrival in theaters of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The protagonists and director Chris Columbus will be engaged on a set that recreates the sets created for the saga. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will answer some questions, talk to other cast members and share many anecdotes and curiosities about the time spent on the set to the delight of fans.

Among the stars involved in the project are Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch , and Ian Hart.

The special will debut at midnight on January 1 on HBO Max and will then be released this spring on TBS and Cartoon Network, before Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. For now, no details regarding worldwide distribution have been released.

Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros, added: “This retrospective is a tribute to all the people whose lives have been touched by this cultural phenomenon, from the talented cast to the crew who have put their hearts and souls at the service of this extraordinary saga for the passionate fans who continue. to keep the spirit of Wizarding World alive twenty years later“.