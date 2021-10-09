Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe new Wolverine after Hugh Jackman: here’s the fan art!

Still fantasy-casting and suggestions from fans of the X-Men and of Wolverine in particular, with the role left vacant by the farewell of Hugh Jackman after the numerous interpretations in the saga of the mutants of Fox with the last occurred in the immense Logan – The Wolverine by James Mangold. Fans imagined Daniel Radcliffe in his shoes.

Already some time ago it was hinted at the possibility of Radcliffe replacing Jackman as the new Wolverine, and the constant tributes from fans demonstrate their openness towards this rather particular solution. Previously, BossLogic had packaged a very credible concept of Radcliffe in the role of Logan, but today it’s Omelete’s account that definitely convinces us with Radcliffe portrayed as the new Wolverine that Marvel Studios could consider in view of the introduction of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Radcliffe himself had commented on the rumors about Wolverine praising the work of Marvel Studios in all these years in which he has held the role for Fox. However, the Harry Potter interpreter has closed the door on his possible landing on the part of Wolverine: “Most of the movies I love I don’t think I would want to see them redone. And certainly I don’t think I would like to be the protagonist of their remakes. “There is this urban legend that making an independent film is a lot more artistic than, in some way, than making a big budget film. As if making a big budget franchise film was a walk. Marvel Studios in those huge movies requires a disproportionate amount of work.“

Loading... Advertisements

For more information about Wolverine: in a recent Q&A the Russo brothers said they wanted to direct the film about the character for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.