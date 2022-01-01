Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe remembers the kiss between Rupert Grint and Emma Watson

Kissing between friends on the screen can be an extremely complex activity. If the friends in question are Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, the complexity increases dramatically. To reveal it was the star of Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe during Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, special reunion 20 years after the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

During the reunion, Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he was acting stupid while filming the kiss scene between Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. The actor confessed to this fact during Harry Potter 20th. Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, after Hermione Granger’s face defined her behavior “the most terrible thing” that she and Ron Weasley’s interpreter have ever dealt with professionally.

Emma Watson said: “It was supposed to be a dramatic moment but Rupert and I kept laughing! I was afraid we wouldn’t be able to make it, given the situation!”. Daniel Radcliffe spoke: “My surgery made everything worse. I admit, I acted like a prick. My thought was to come on set and stare at you while you kiss!”.

Emma Watson continued: “At that moment everyone wanted to be on set so they could say, ‘It’s going to be okay, guys! It’s going to be a good time!’. I knew I had to be the one to take the first step. It felt so wrong because I, Rupert and Dan were like brothers. ! All three of us felt really involved “. Finally, to intervene in the conversation was also Rupert Grint, who revealed: “I was going to faint. I just remember your face getting closer and closer!”.

